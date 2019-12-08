Sigala Lights Up The O2 At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2019

Sigala turned up the heat with some very special guests at the Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: PA

DJ Sigala proved just why he's always in the charts, with an incredible live set at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT.

Sigala re-ignited the party at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT, taking to the stage after Anne-Marie opened the show with a super energetic performance.

Everyone had their hands in the air for Sigala's set, as he wowed the crowd with his massive singles from 'Came Here For Love' to 'Lullaby', which remained in the charts for weeks over this summer.

He was also joined by Ella Henderson for 'We Got Love', before Becky Hill joined the stage for summer 2019 banger 'Wish You Well'.

Sigala and Ella Eyre delight The O2 crowd with their hit tune 'Just Got Paid'

Ella Henderson, Sigala, Ella Eyre & Becky Hill on the red carpet at the Jingle Bell Ball 2019. Picture: PA Images

DJ and producer Sigala, real name Bruce Fielder, landed in the spotlight after a series of successful party tunes including debut single ‘Easy Love’ and ‘Sweet Lovin’’.

‘Easy Love’ sampled The Jackson 5’s single ‘ABC’, a track which he played to Tito Jackson - who stood up to give the DJ a hug after hearing the it.

Over the years he’s collaborated with a number of artists, such as Craig David, Ella Eyre, Paloma Faith, and Becky Hill and in 2020 he’ll be heading on a tour of the UK.

Set list

- 'Easy Love'

- 'Ain't Giving Up'

- 'We Got Love' feat. Ella Henderson

- 'Give Me Your Love'

- 'All I Want For Christmas'

- 'Came Here For Love' feat. Ella Eyre

- 'Just Got Paid' feat. Ella Eyre

- 'Wish You Well' feat. Becky Hill

> Get Our App To Keep Up With All The Latest Jingle Bell Ball News!