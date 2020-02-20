The Weeknd Announces 'After Hours' UK Arena Tour, Venue Ticket & Date Information!

The Weeknd's album 'After Hours' will arrive in March. Picture: Official Tour Image

The Weeknd has announced a massive UK & European arena tour ahead of his new album 'Album Hours' and tickets go on sale so soon, so here's everything you need to know to be there!

The Weeknd has just announced his massive new headline world tour, 'The After Hours Tour', on the heels of his upcoming album and we've got all the information you need, from tickets, dates, and venues, to make sure your spot to see the 3 time GRAMMY winner is secured!

The Weeknd announces After Hour World Tour. Picture: Official Tour Image

Releasing his first album since 2016's Starboy and his 2018 EP, My Dear Melancholy, The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, has already delivered two tracks, 'Heartless' and the number 1 hit 'Blinding Lights' from the record and everyone's on the dge of their seat waiting to see where his next album takes us.

The tour will showcase one of the most innovative stage designs to date, containing the most LED lights and video for an arena show as he travels to cities throughout the UK and Europe in October and November 2020 and the dates and venue of each UK city can be found below.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, February 28 at 9am, and you can get them here.

The Weeknd is bringing his tour to the UK this October. Picture: Official Tour Image

THE AFTER HOURS TOUR



October 11 - London, UK – The O2

October 12 - London, UK – The O2

October 13 - London, UK – The O2

October 15 - Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena Newcastle

October 16 - Birmingham, UK - Arena Birmingham

October 18 - Glasgow, UK - SSE Hydro

October 19 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena

For any more information, including dates outside the UK, visit The Weeknd's official website here!

