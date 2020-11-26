What Will Zayn Bring In 2021? Third Album To More Children With Gigi Hadid Predictions

What does 2021 have in store for Zayn? Picture: Instagram @zayn/ YouTube Zayn

Zayn dropped music and started a family in 2020 so we only have high hopes for 2021!

Zayn had a truly momentous 2020, from dropping his first solo music in two years, to starting a whole family with the love of his life, Gigi Hadid.

So, if the 'Better' singer was able to have so much joy in a year that's pretty widely viewed to be the worst in living memory, we can only dream of what 2021 has in store for us!

Will Zayn release his third album?

Zayn sent fans into a frenzy when making it clear he had new music on the way in the summer of 2020.

He eventually dropped 'Better' in September along with a slick music video which reminded us just how much we have missed him.

The track, which no-so-indirectly discusses his love for Gigi, could very much indicate what is yet to come and many fans are convinced this was the tip of the iceberg and start of his third album.

Breakdown of ‘ZAYN’ New Album 🎵



- LP stands for Long Play meaning it’s a full album

- 3 meaning it’s his third studio album



BUY BETTER BY ZAYN ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3GHMOsAsPI — ZaynTheUpdate (@ZaynTheUpdate) October 2, 2020

As artists go, Zayn is a pretty hard one to pin down, dropping music out of the blue when he feels like it and very much maintaining an air of mystery, so if he is dropping his third record, we're not confident we'll know much about it until right before it arrives!

Will Zayn and Gigi have more children?

Baby Zigi arrived into the world in September and has been breaking our heart ever since as Gigi posts snippets of her little one, the name of whom we're still waiting to discover!

The pair have been nestled away enjoying their bundle of joy and we can't help but wonder if they will add to their family sooner rather than later?

Who knows what the future holds, could we see a seriously star-studded wedding on the horizon?

Lord knows they already have the perfect location, having spent lockdown on Gigi's mum, Yolanda's farm in Pennsylvania.

We may be getting ahead of ourselves...

Will Zayn venture more into business?

One of the many curveballs 2020 threw our way was Zayn, who is usually radio silent on social media, promoting a Harry Potter game that left many confused.

Fans later reported the former One Direction star was actually instrumental in launching the game and dipping his toe in the tech world

So, could 2021 see a suited and booted Zayn taking on the business world in the same manner he did the music world?!

We're kind of into the idea of business Zayn...

