Does Saffron Barker Have A Boyfriend? YouTuber And Strictly Come Dancing Star’s Relationship History Unearthed

Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard were at the centre of romance rumours for weeks. Picture: Saffron Barker/Instagram

Saffron Barker has become a household name thanks to Strictly Come Dancing, but what do we know about her love life?

YouTube sensation Saffron Barker’s Strictly Come Dancing journey came to an end on 24 November, after she and partner AJ Pritchard were voted out of the competition following a dance-off against Karim Zeroual and partner Amy Dowden.

Throughout their time on the competition, Saffron and AJ were plagued by romance rumours, leading fans to question the internet star’s relationship status.

Saffron Barker And AJ Pritchard Reveal They Begged Strictly Bosses To Let Them Skip The Samba

Does Saffron have a boyfriend and who has she dated in the past?

Is Saffron Barker in a relationship?

Saffron is currently single, something she made very clear when she started Strictly with AJ Pritchard (who is dating Abbie Quinnen) and the pair were faced with romance rumours.

Asked by Ashley Roberts on Heart FM whether she was single before beginning her Strictly journey, the 19 year old said: “I am, very.”

She also revealed she was focusing more on her performances than her love life.

Why were Saffron and AJ at the centre of relationship rumours?

Saffron Barker thanked AJ Pritchard for her time on Strictly. Picture: Saffron Barker/Instagram

The pair were the centre of this year’s ‘Strictly Curse’ rumours but quashed reports they were dating for weeks, even successfully shutting down Piers Morgan’s awkward questions on Good Morning Britain.

When they were voted out of the competition, Saffron made sure to tell her dance partner how appreciative she is of him, proving they’ll remain close friends into the future.

Alongside a teary-eyed selfie she wrote: “Thank you all for your continued support and to my amazing team (you know who you are) and of course to my incredible partner @aj11ace!!

“I couldn’t of wished for anyone else to of been partnered with. When i look back to week 1 & how nervous and scared i was, you always believed in me [sic].”

Who has Saffron dated in the past?

Saffron Barker and Jake Mitchell in 2016. Picture: Getty

Saffron dated fellow YouTube star Jake Mitchell in the past, remaining together for a year before they split in 2016.

Their relationship was adored by fans, who shipped them as ‘Jaffron’.

She has also been linked to fellow social media stars Joe Weller and Elliot Crawford, after they appeared in each other’s YouTube videos on numerous occasions.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Strictly Come Dancing News