QUIZ: Which Kardashian-Jenner Sister Are You?

4 June 2021, 17:36

Which Kardashian Jenner sister are you?
Which Kardashian Jenner sister are you? Picture: E!
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Take the ultimate Kardashian-Jenner quiz and find out whether you’re Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall or Kylie!

Do you ever sit and wonder which Kardashian-Jenner sister you relate to the most when watching Keeping Up With The Kardashians?

That was rhetorical - we know you do.

QUIZ: Answer These 8 Questions And We'll Tell You Your Song Of The Summer

Well, there’s only one way to find out which sister your personality aligns with the most.

Take the ultimate quiz and you can find out which sister you are!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Hot On Capital

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling live in North London

Inside Laura Whitmore And Iain Stirling’s Colourful North London Home

News

Denise Van Outen and her boyfriend Eddie are appearing on the 2020 series of Celebrity Gogglebox.

Denise Van Outen And Boyfriend Eddie Boxshall: Are They Married And How Long Have They Been Together?

TV & Film

Capital Breakfast host Roman Kemp in Capital's studios

Who Is Roman Kemp? Capital Breakfast Host's Age, Instagram, Dad Martin Kemp & Is He Single?
Harry Styles' performs 'Watermelon Sugar' live

What Is 'Watermelon Sugar' About? Harry Styles On The Meaning And Lyrics

Harry Styles

Celebrity Gogglebox returns for 2021

Who Is On Celebrity Gogglebox 2021? Meet The Line-Up For The New Series

TV & Film