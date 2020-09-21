Meet Millie Bobby Brown’s Siblings: Names, Ages And Jobs Of Her Brother And Sisters

21 September 2020, 14:15

Meet Millie Bobby Brown's brother and sisters
Meet Millie Bobby Brown's brother and sisters. Picture: Paige Brown/Instagram

How old are Millie Bobby Brown’s brother and sisters? Who are the Stranger Things star’s siblings? Here’s the lowdown on her family.

Millie Bobby Brown is from a large British family and was born to parents Kelly and Robert Brown along with three other siblings.

The Stranger Things and Enola Holmes actress has one brother and two sisters to keep her company, all of whom she’s very close with and loves to show off on Instagram.

So who are Millie Bobby Brown’s siblings? How old are her brother and sisters? And what are their names?

Here’s what you need to know about Millie’s family:

Millie Bobby Brown is extremely close to her siblings and has even worked with them
Millie Bobby Brown is extremely close to her siblings and has even worked with them. Picture: PA
Millie Bobby Brown has one older and one younger sister
Millie Bobby Brown has one older and one younger sister. Picture: Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Who is Millie Bobby Brown’s brother?

Older than Millie, her brother Charlie is also very talented as he recently photographed his little sister for a magazine spread.

Charlie, however, likes to keep his life away from Millie’s spotlight.

Who is Millie Bobby Brown’s older sister?

Millie also has a very talented sister in Paige, who she is currently co-producing a Netflix film called A Time Lost with. It’s expected to hit screens soon.

Millie Bobby Brown and her little sister Ava are the cutest
Millie Bobby Brown and her little sister Ava are the cutest. Picture: Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Does Millie Bobby Brown have a younger sister?

Not quite the youngest of the family, Millie also has little sister Ava.

