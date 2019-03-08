International Women’s Day: 10 Times Female Artists Supported Other Women – From Ariana Grande And Little Mix To Beyonce And Taylor Swift

10 times female artists supported their fellow women. Picture: Getty

International Women’s Day is upon us once again, so we’ve rounded up some of the best moments your favourite stars showed their support for other women no matter the occasion.

International Women’s Day is today, Friday 8th March, where the movement for women’s rights become a focal point.

While the day is hugely important in highlighting the achievements of women, we think women should be celebrated all year round.

On International Women's Day 2019, We Celebrate The Fiercest Female Pop Stars

From Little Mix and Ariana Grande, to Taylor Swift and Jorja Smith these 10 artists are brilliant at doing just that…

Ariana Grande

Ari isn’t afraid to speak her mind and has done so on numerous occasions. So when Piers Morgan blasted the ‘7 Rings’ singer and Little Mix for “using nudity to sell records”, she fired back: “I use my talent AND my sexuality all the time because i choose to. women can be sexual AND talented. naked and dignified. it’s OUR choice [sic].”

Ariana Grande defended herself and Little Mix after Piers Morgan's comments. Picture: Ariana Grande/Twitter

Taylor Swift

Tay Tay’s girl squad, may have become an Instagram takeover at one point, but the ‘Reputation’ singer has always been a supporter of her fellow female stars.

When Ariana Grande shared a passionate feminist statement in 2015 about being linked to several male celebrities, Taylor responded: “@ArianaGrande I’m so proud of you, always. But especially today.”

Ariana’s statement included: “I am tired of living in a world where women are mostly referred to as a man’s past, present or future.”

Taylor Swift has always supported for her fellow females. Picture: Getty

Little Mix

Equally, Little Mix are just as bold when it comes to supporting other women.

Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are constantly criticised for their daring outfits, but the girls continue to shutdown the backlash in a number of ways.

The girls also include powerful feminist messages in each of their songs, and are brilliant at sticking up for one another when they’re quizzed about exes in relationships.

Little Mix are constantly proving they're fierce feminists. Picture: Getty

Zara Larsson

Zara made sure to show her support for female survivors of sexual violence last year, writing on Twitter: “For every woman who dares to speak up about sexual violence; I believe you, I see you and I stand with you.”

Zara Larsson made sure to show her support to the Me Too movement last year. Picture: Getty

Pink

After Lady Gaga’s incredible 2017 Super Bowl performance, some people suggested Gaga had copied the gymnastics routine from Pink’s world tour, but refusing to let them be pitted against one another, Pink took to Instagram to shut down the criticism with a powerful statement.

She wrote: “Let’s celebrate a woman who has the guts to jump off a roof and stand up there in the first place. Who cares If I flew first? Cause I didn’t! Cirque and Peter Pan been in the air for years!”

Pink refused to be pitted against Lady Gaga after her Super Bowl performance. Picture: Getty

Emily Ratajkowski

Always one to voice her thoughts on feminism, Emily Ratajkowski never hesitates to stick up for her fellow women.

When Kim Kardashian posted THAT nude selfie in 2016, Emily gave the perfect response to all the backlash by tweeting: “Love when a man comments on a woman’s decision to post a nude photo. Her body, her career. Seixst bulls**t.”

They later posed side by side together for a joint half-nude selfie, sticking their middle fingers to the camera.

Emily Ratajkowski defended Kim Kardashian's nude selfie. Picture: Getty

Jessie J

After it emerged Jessie J is dating Channing Tatum, many comparisons were made between the singer and Channing’s ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

Refusing to be compared, Jessie posted a lengthy Instagram statement writing: “Who does this story inspire?” and “Is picking who is prettier and then continuing to say why a good activity for women to participate in? No.”

Jenna later responded to the statement with: “Amen Jessie! Yes! Women for women all the way!”

Jessie J hit back after being compared to Channing Tatum's ex Jenna Dewan. Picture: Getty

Jorja Smith

When Jorja was named Best Female Solo Artist at the BRIT Awards 2019 she dedicated her award to aspiring female artists, saying: “This is for all of us, for the little girls and women who are loving what they're doing.”

Jorja Smith dedicated her BRIT Award to 'all the women loving what they're doing'. Picture: Getty

Selena Gomez

Selena is known for using her platform to promote feminism, and in an interview with Elle.com last year she said: “I think it’s important for girls to know the strength in everything, their identity and their soul, lies within themselves. And too much today you give that away so easily, from social media to school or relationships. And I think it’s important—I want to remind girls that they’re perfectly strong the way they are."

Beyoncé

Beyoncé has been revolutionary in promoting feminism, in fact Queen Bey has too many feminist moments for us to list – but her most recent act got everyone talking.

While accepting the award for Best International Group, Beyonce and husband Jay Z stood in front of a portrait of Meghan Markle, which Bey later explained on Instagram when she wrote: “In honour of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas... Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy."

> Download Our App To Stay Up To Date With All Of Your Favourite Celebs