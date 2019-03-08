On International Women's Day 2019, We Celebrate The Fiercest Female Pop Stars

On International Women's Day 2019, we celebrate the best female artists in pop. Picture: Getty

2019 has been an outstanding year for female artists - both in the UK and around the world.

On International Women's Day 2019, we celebrate the fiercest women in the music industry.

It's fair to say no one's rocked 2019 like Ariana Grande. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande

The '7 Rings' star released her seventh studio album, Thank U, Next, earlier this year.

Upon its release, the album went straight to number in the UK, US, Australia, Canada and more.

The title track, released in November 2018, also topped the charts in 12 different countries.

And if that wasn't enough, Ari is about to embark on her 2019 Sweetener World Tour, she's headlining Manchester Pride 2019 - and she's even got her own Starbucks drink coming out, to coincide with IWD.

Here's to Ariana proving god really is a woman!

Little Mix have smashed awards season! Picture: Getty

Little Mix

The Little Mix ladies have also had an impeccable year.

After announcing they were splitting from Simon Cowell's record label, Syco, in November 2018, Perrie, Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Jade have gone from strength to strength.

They smashed the BRIT Awards this year, bagging themselves the award for Best British Video for their track "Woman Like Me".

Little Mix also won two Global Awards last night for Best Group and Best Song with Metro (as voted for by the public).

Not only did they put on an epic performance - it's important to note that Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall took to the stage just days after climbing Mt Kilimanjaro. Yasss, ladies!

Mabel performed at The Global Awards 2019 last night. Picture: Getty

Mabel

We're only two and a bit months into the year, and already Mabel is having a great 2019!

The 'Finders Keepers' singer was nominated for British Breakthrough Act at this year's BRITs, and also performed live at the Global Awards 2019 last night.

'New Rules' singer Dua Lipa is killing it in the music industry. Picture: Getty

Dua Lipa

London-born singer-songwriter Dua Lipa received five nominations at last year's BRIT Awards - more nominations than any other artist that year.

At this year's event, she scored the awards for best British Single and British Video for 'One Kiss'.

The star has collaborated with the likes of Calvin Harris and Mark Ronson.

The 'New Rules' star also won big at last night's Global Awards, being crowned Best Female and Best British Artist.

Lady Gaga won an Oscar for her song 'Shallow' - which features in the hit movie, A Star Is Born. Picture: Getty

Lady Gaga

Mother Monster has long been an international superstar, so it's hard to believe she can outdo herself...but that's exactly what she's done!

Since the release of Hollywood blockbuster, A Star Is Born, Gaga has topped the charts with her collaboration with co-star Bradley Cooper - and even won an Oscar this year for the song 'Shallow', produced by Mark Ronson.

Seriously, is there anything she CAN'T do??

Anne-Marie won big at the Global Awards last night. Picture: Getty

Anne-Marie

Global Awards' Best Pop act, Anne-Marie has been killing it lately.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed various top 10 hits in the UK, and also recorded a stunning rendition of The Greatest Showman's 'Rewrite the Stars' with James Arthur.

