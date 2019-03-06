Jessie J Shares Soppy Private Messages From Boyfriend Channing Tatum

Jessie J shares sweet private messages from Channing Tatum. Picture: Instagram/ @JessieJ

Jessie J has shared a rare insight into her and Channing Tatum's relationship with some intimate Instagram messages between the stars.

Jessie J has shared a pretty rare look into her and boyfriend Channing Tatum's relationship by posting a sickly sweet love poem he wrote to her on Instagram, confirming they're more in love than ever.

Jessie J Announces Social Media Break To Deal With 'Heavy Personal Stuff'

The 30-year-old 'Price Tag' singer drew a love heart around a message from the Magic Mike star which read: "Yes i won't rest till i caress fresh face Jess. I Will finesse 'til success. Never digress. Just progress. Bless".

Jessie J shares private Instagram messages from Channing Tatum. Picture: Instagram/@JessieJ

The pair were first rumoured to be dating back in September of last year, six months after Channing and his ex-wife Jenna Dewan announced that they were separating after nine years of marriage.

They wrote: "We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together.

"Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

She later posted a snap of herself tucking into some food, when a large, Channing Tatum sized figure can be spotted oh-so briefly in the background.

Channing Tatum spotted in the background of Jessie J's Instagram story. Picture: Instagram/ @JessieJ

Proving to everyone that they aren't about hiding their relationship, Channing also dropped a cheeky comment onto a bikini snap of Jessie, saying: "Hottest Instagram food model in the game right now".

They've both been spotted in the crowd cheering each other on at respective shows but have remained relatively low-key in their relationship, with fans taking to Twitter to report on spotting the pair out together in restaurants or playing mini-golf.

We're excited for this new era of their relationship being out of the woods, here's to more thirsty Instagram comments!

