Jessie J Announces Social Media Break To Deal With 'Heavy Personal Stuff'

Jessie J has let followers know she's stepping back from social media to be 'fully present' after she lost a close friend in a heartfelt statement posted to her Instagram page.

Jessie J has taken to Instagram to let her fans know she's taking a break from social media to concentrate on being 'more present' after some 'heavy personal stuff' has made her want to 'live in the moment and not on [her] phone' following the sudden death of her security guard and friend, Dave.

Jessie J and her long time security guard, Dave, who recently passed away. Picture: Instagram

Posting her final statement before her hiatus, she wrote: "Starting my new year with some unexpected heavy personal stuff has only made me want to be more present in my own life.

"Spending more time with people I love and some time with myself. When sadness hits it's important we embrace it, so it doesn't define us and it's for sure surfaced some emotions and things I need to work on with all my attention and love.

Jessie J posts heartfelt statement about taking a break from social media. Picture: Instagram

"I have to practice on myself what I talk about in stage and in my music too. In a good way. So I am taking a solid break from all social media for a while. Not forever but for a while.

"For now anything posted will be work related to my team. Want to live in the moment as much as I can, and not through my phone. I love you all. Happy new year. The year of living the best life for you. See you soon."

The 'Bang Bang' singer posted a series of emotional tributes to her team member and friend and speaking of her pain in losing someone so close to her, writing:

"You weren’t just my security, we ARE family. 4 years. Me and you....The way you stuck by me when everyone else left....You were my rock.

"I love you so much. We were supposed to meet for hot chocolate next week. I miss you. I will see you on the other side one day. Rest easy Dave / give your Dad a hug from me".

