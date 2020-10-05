Inside Rochelle Humes's Hospital Bag As She Prepares To Welcome Baby Number 3

Rochelle Humes's pregnancy and hospital bag. Picture: Instagram @rochellehumes

Rochelle Humes's is gearing to welcome her third child, so what does 'The Hit List' presenter pack in her hospital bag?

Rochelle Homes is gearing up to welcome her and Mavin's third baby to the world, a boy, and this time round The Hit List presenter will be more prepared than ever, so what does she pack in her hospital bag?

The 31-year-old took to Instagram to reveal everything she's packed into her swanky Dior suitcase before heading into hospital to deliver her bundle of joy!

Has Rochelle Humes Had Her Baby?

Roche, who has 2 million Instagram followers, has been documenting her pregnancy on social media since announcing she was expecting back in April just as lockdown came into place and with a due date in October- he is on his way very soon!

Revealing what she has washed and organised, ready to go into her hospital bag, she showed off an assortment of baby clothes, towels, scented candles to help give her a relaxing delivery experience.

The former Saturday's pop star also included products from her own baby brand, My Little Coco, which make sensitive formulas for baby hair and skin.

Rochelle Humes reveals baby products and scented candles to pack for hospital. Picture: Instagram @rochellehumes

After documenting all the carefully planned toiletries, clothes and extra little luxuries and taking an inventory, Rochelle packed everything ready and by the door in a designer Dior suitcase.

Rochelle Humes packed everything into a Dior suitcase. Picture: Instagram @rochellehumes

The mum-of-two has also revealed she is spending the rest of her pregnancy in isolation due to fears over COVID-19, only leaving the house to go for a final doctors appointment.

She wrote: "Me for the foreseeable...I am isolating until our little man shows up."

"I have one more doctors appointment and apart from that I’ll be right here at home."

"I’m all a bit freaked out about Covid again at this point of pregnancy so I’m staying put....anyone else feeling the same?"

Rochelle and Marvin currently have two daughters, 7-year-old Alaia-Mai and 3-year-old Valentina!

