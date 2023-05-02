All The Frame-Worthy Photos From Inside The Met Gala 2023

2 May 2023, 16:28

A look inside what went down at the 2023 Met Gala
A look inside what went down at the 2023 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

By Hayley Habbouchi

A look inside the star-studded Met Gala 2023 after the high-profile guest list walked the red carpet.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A string of the biggest names in music, fashion and TV graced the Met Gala 2023 with some jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet.

But what happened after they posed on those iconic stairs? Well, the fun certainly carried on after the likes of Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Lizzo, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Jenna Ortega and many more walked the red carpet and headed into the event.

Every Time Rihanna Has Stolen The Show At The Met Gala Over The Years

All Of The Met Gala 2023 Looks That Left Us Absolutely Speechless

The star-studded guest list proved that they work hard and play harder as they appeared to be having the time of their lives at this year’s annual fundraiser gala, which this year, honoured the late Karl Lagerfeld with the theme ‘A Line of Beauty’.

Let’s take a look at what went down at this year’s Met Gala and all of the pictures going viral from inside the event…

  1. Former couple Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson caught up at the Met Gala whilst chatting away to Usher

    Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and Usher at the Met Gala 2023
    Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and Usher at the Met Gala 2023. Picture: Getty

  2. Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid recreated their iconic red carpet hand-hold from the Met Gala 2021

    Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid at the Met Gala 2023
    Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid at the Met Gala 2023. Picture: Getty

  3. Doja Cat and Cardi B tapped into their feline energy at the fashion event

    Doja Cat and Cardi B at the Met Gala 2023
    Doja Cat and Cardi B at the Met Gala 2023. Picture: Getty

  4. All eyes were on Rihanna and A$AP Rocky even after their red carpet entrance

    Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the Met Gala 2023
    Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the Met Gala 2023. Picture: Getty

  5. Gigi Hadid and Lizzo had the time of their lives dancing the night away

    Gigi Hadid and Lizzo at the Met Gala 2023
    Gigi Hadid and Lizzo at the Met Gala 2023. Picture: Getty

  6. Ashley Park and Vanessa Hudgens sat side-by-side at the Met Gala dinner

    Ashley Park and Vanessa Hudgens at the Met Gala 2023
    Ashley Park and Vanessa Hudgens at the Met Gala 2023. Picture: Getty

  7. The Kardashian sisters posed for pictures with Jared Leto, who honoured Karl Lagerfeld's cat, Choupette

    Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Jared Leto and Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala 2023
    Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Jared Leto and Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala 2023. Picture: Getty

  8. Cara Delevingne and Gigi Hadid got lost in conversation at the Met Gala

    Cara Delevingne and Gigi Hadid at the Met Gala 2023
    Cara Delevingne and Gigi Hadid at the Met Gala 2023. Picture: Getty

  9. Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse made their Met Gala debut as a couple

    Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse at the Met Gala 2023
    Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse at the Met Gala 2023. Picture: Getty

  10. Jimmy Fallon, Gigi Hadid and Karen Elson were cracking up at the event

    Jimmy Fallon, Gigi Hadid and Karen Elson at the Met Gala 2023
    Jimmy Fallon, Gigi Hadid and Karen Elson at the Met Gala 2023. Picture: Getty

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Hot On Capital

Niall Horan

Niall Horan Talks About His 'More Mature Sound' & Career Bucket List

News

Francesca Farago is engaged to Jesse Sullivan

Too Hot To Handle’s Francesca Farago Is Engaged To TikTok Star Jesse Sullivan

News

Ed Sheeran is releasing a four-part documentary on Disney Plus

All The Info On Ed Sheeran's Disney Plus Documentary 'The Sum Of It All'

TV & Film

Who will be on the Barbie soundtrack?

All The Songs Rumoured To Be On Barbie's Soundtrack: From Taylor Swift To Dua Lipa

TV & Film

Florence Pugh debuted a new haircut

Florence Pugh Debuted A Buzzcut At The Met Gala

News

All the info on After Everything including cast, release date and what it's about

After Everything: The Lowdown On After 5 Including Cast, Release Date & Plot

News

Love Island's Samie got candid about her health scare and her split from Tom

Love Island’s Samie Elishi In Tears As She Opens Up About Tom Clare Split And Shares Cancer Scare

News

All the best Met Gala 2023 looks...

All Of The Met Gala 2023 Looks That Left Us Absolutely Speechless

Exes Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian crossed paths at the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Reunite At The Met Gala

News

All of Rihanna's Met Gala looks throughout the years

Every Time Rihanna Has Stolen The Show At The Met Gala Over The Years