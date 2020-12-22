How Much Is Ariana Grande's Engagement Ring From Dalton Gomez Worth? Cost Of Diamond Revealed

How much did Ariana Grande's engagement ring cost? Picture: Instagram @arianagrande

Ariana Grande is showing off her enormous diamond and pearl engagement ring from Dalton Gomez- but how much did the enormous rock cost? Let's take a look at the sentimental piece of jewellery.

Ariana Grande is officially engaged to Dalton Gomez, taking to Instagram to show her enormous diamond and pearl engagement ring off to the world and gush about her incredible news.

As she posted a series of shots showing off the dazzler, everyone wants to know the same thing, just how much that whopping diamond cost!

Her successful businessman beau clearly saved up a whole lot for the amazing ring, so let's see how much it set him back!

How much did Ariana Grande's engagement ring cost?

Ariana Grande shows off her enormous diamond engagement ring. Picture: Instagram @arianagrande

She's one of the biggest stars on the planet and her fiancé is a hugely successful luxury real estate agent in his own right, so unsurprisingly, the ring's estimated cost is in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Insider reports the piece of jewellery is worth three quarters of a million pounds, or $750,000.

An expert has estimated the ring boasts an 8-carat diamond whilst others have put it at 5 carats, which decreases its worth to around $300,000.

With Dalton worth an estimated $20 million, it isn't at all surprising he splurged so much on the ring.

Why does Ariana Grande's engagement ring have a pearl on it?

Ariana Grande fans think the pearl is from her grandfather. Picture: Twitter

Ariana fans immediately saw the significance of the pearl attached to her engagement ring and are suspicious it may be the very same one from her grandfather's tie pin, if not a replica, with an incredibly touching meaning behind it.

Her nonna made her a ring out including her grandfather's tie pin after he told her in a dream it would protect the 'just like magic' singer.

For Dalton to have incorporated it into her engagement ring is maybe the sweetest thing we've ever heard- he's clearly the man for her!

