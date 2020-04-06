5 Funny Hinge Answers To Get A Quarantine Date

Hinge allows you to have prompt questions to get into the dating game. Picture: Getty

Since the coronavirus outbreak, people have been on the lookout for a bae to have FaceTime dates with and here are some of the best Hinge answers to secure some romance.

Hinge has been popping lately due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing people to take to online dating.

There’s no time like the present to improve your chat-up lines and we’re here to help you with some suggestions to secure a bae whilst being in quarantine.

As you all know, Hinge allows you to pick three prompt questions to sell yourself, so let’s take a look at some of the best responses to get the conversation started…

The way to win me over is…

With this question, you have to be totally honest and just admit that what you’re looking for is someone to duet with you when you sing Fergie’s ‘Fergalicious’ and can have someone to point to in the gym when she says 'I be up in the gym just working on my fitness he's my witness’.

A random fact I love is…

'I bet you didn’t know that in 2017, more people died from injuries caused by taking a selfie than by shark attacks' - not exactly a ‘fun’ fact but that’s your cue to slide in the DMs by saying 'so you can be my photographer instead’.

I’m the type of texter who…

Plot twist… I’m the type of texter who will text you back - that in itself is rare, am I right?

You’ll know I like you if…

I undoubtedly like you if I pause my Netflix show for you.

Let’s be honest, who else is pausing Chandler Bing making the best joke ever on FRIENDS if they didn’t catch some feels?

Unusual skills...

Here’s your time to shine with your marriage material skills where you can come through with your impressive line: “I can make a cup of tea with my eyes closed,” I mean, even if you can’t, they won’t find out for a while since we’re social distancing, and by the time they find out they’ll love you for who you are!

