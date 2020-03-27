QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Friends?

27 March 2020, 13:53 | Updated: 27 March 2020, 14:17

Take this quiz to prove your Friends knowledge
Take this quiz to prove your Friends knowledge. Picture: Facebook

Having started in 1994, we've had plenty of time to revise everything Friends, but how much do you know about the hit sitcom?

It's been - wait for it - 16 years since Friends ended, and, less shockingly, 14 years since the spin-off, Joey, ended.

So when you're not watching it on VHS, you're watching it on DVD, and when you're not watching it on DVD, you're watching it on TV, and when you're not watching it on TV, you're watching it on Netflix.

> Friends Reunion Special Reportedly Delayed Due To Coronavirus

What we're trying to get to here is that everyone is a seemingly proud Friends boffin, but we want to see just how savvy you are when it comes to the hit sitcom.

Answer these questions, and... Try not to get BAMBOOZLED!

Hot On Capital

There's a virtual Friends quiz taking place

A Virtual Friends Quiz Is Happening Tonight To Honour The NHS – How To Take Part
The 'bored' song has taken over social media

What Is The ‘Bored In The House’ Viral Song On TikTok?

News

Harry Styles is writing new music in isolation

Harry Styles Has Been Writing 'So Much' Music Whilst Inspired In Isolation

Harry Styles

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and boyfriend Andre Grey at the Brit Awards

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Boyfriend Andre Gray: Inside Their Relationship, How They Met & More

Little Mix

Which music festivals will be affected by Coronavirus?

Which Festivals Are Affected By Coronavirus? Parklife And Lovebox Among Cancellations

Events

There are plenty of things you can do indoors that don't involve the TV

7 Things To Do At Home During Isolation That Don’t Involve Watching TV: From Spa Days To Getaway Planning