Friends Reunion Special Reportedly Delayed Due To Coronavirus

The Friends reunion special is delayed due to COVID-19. Picture: Facebook

The highly anticipated reunion special of Friends has seemingly been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports.

Fans across the planet were excited to see the recently-announced Friends reunion special on WarnerMedia’s new streaming platform in May.

However, due to the recent coronavirus pandemic, production on the episode has been delayed, pushing back the official release.

According to a company spokesperson, there is now no release date for the episode, as of yet, but they still anticipate releasing HBO Max with the Friends reunion special.

This episode was set to see Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courtney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler) and David Schwimmer (Ross) earn more-than-double their original episode fee, as they return for the reunion.

Reports state that the cast were set to film the episode between 23 and 24 March, but is now set to film in May, when - hopefully - there will be less need for self-isolation, and production companies can begin working again.

The Friends reunion episode was set to film in March 2020. Picture: Facebook

The Friends reunion episode will be the first time that the entire main cast came together, for a televised project, since the show ended in 2004, and HBO Max will also be the exclusive streaming service for the original ten series of Friends.

Jennifer Aniston made headlines and broke records when she made her Instagram debut on 15 October, 2019, as she posted a snap of the six Friends cast members, with the caption "And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM"

This photo became one of the fastest-liked pictures on Instagram, and just five months later, the selfie has garnered nearly 16 million likes.

