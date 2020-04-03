Coronavirus: Why You’re Having Weird Dreams During Quarantine

The coronavirus pandemic is causing some people to have strange dreams. Picture: PA

Some people have found that their dreams are extra vivid during the COVID-19 outbreak and it’s allegedly due to life in self-isolation.

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of people are finding that their dreams are becoming increasingly intense or realistic.

People have been taking to Twitter to question why they’ve been having weirder dreams since being in quarantine.

One tweet that went viral, read: “Is anyone else having really weird dreams in quarantine?,” which was met by hundreds of replies in agreement.

Another said: "Anyone else been having really WEIRD dreams since isolation started or is it just me?,” and it’s clear there’s a correlation.

is anyone else having really weird dreams in quarantine? — Anj (@anj3llyfish) March 31, 2020

Anyone else been having really WEIRD dreams since isolation started or is it just me? 🤯 — 13 (@lisasamanthaa) April 1, 2020

Dream expert, Lauri Loewenberg, spoke to Grazia, confirming that having weird dreams is in fact because of the self-isolation period.

She said: "‘Dreaming is a thinking process and our dreams are a continuation of our thought stream from the day.

"When we are going through a stressful time in our life, our dreams will be a metaphor for the stress and magnify it.

"But at the same time, our dreams will often offer advice on how to deal with it or just give us a better understanding of our situation so we can make better decisions in regard to it.”

According to Lauri, a typical anxiety dream comes in three different forms: tornadoes, flooding or tidal waves.

The stress and anxiety of this #pandemic can really get to you if you let it. When it gets to be too much, it can show up in your dreams in many forms. These are the 3 most common anxiety dreams (according to my research) that are letting you know you need to find a way to relax. pic.twitter.com/0D6dstht7r — Lauri TheDreamExpert (@LauriLoewenberg) March 17, 2020

She went on to add that the COVID-19 pandemic has seen a rise in her clients having odd dreams, saying: "More people have been reporting tidal wave and tornado dreams to me lately.

"And people have been dreaming of bugs and ants in particular - I believe this is due to being more irritable, for example, things and other people like spouses or kids bugging us more than normal because of lockdown. I have also found, and this includes me, people dreaming of their elderly parents more than normal.

"Obviously, our seniors are at the greatest risk. What concerns us or affects us the most in real life is what we tend to dream about.”

Her advice to deal with it is to write it all out in a journal, making sure to 'include the positive outcome you would like to see as well as something you can actively do to reach that outcome'.

