Video Of Neighbours ‘Socially Distant Dancing’ In The Street Goes Viral

The video has gone viral. Picture: @elsalwilliams/Twitter.

'Socially distant dancing' takes part on this street every day to help lift spirits during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A video of a group of neighbours dancing in their street, while still keeping their distance, has gone viral.

The heartfelt moment, which happens daily to help lift the spirits of those living in the community, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, was posted on Twitter by Elsa Williams.

Socially distant dancing happens every day on our road at 11am during #lockdown. This was day seven.#Covid19 #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/yBw2Q230CA — Elsa Williams (@elsalwilliams) March 31, 2020

She captioned the video: “Socially distant dancing happens every day on our road at 11am during #lockdown. This was day seven.”

In the 30-second clip, which currently has 3.8million viewers, locals can be seen moving and shaking to Tom Jones’ classic ‘It’s Not Unusual’.

Elsa added that, because of the dancing, ‘for a few minutes every day, our little corner of the universe feels a bit less alone’.

She also made it clear that they are ensuring they all keep their distance as ‘health is paramount’.

“Most people are dancing in their drives,' she said.

"Anybody who looks a bit too close together live at the same residence.

“People’s health is paramount, so of course 2m+ distancing is maintained at all times.”

When asked who arranges the dance sessions, she replied that they were down to a local fitness instructor.

She added: "Distance dancing only lasts 10 minutes a day so causes minimal disturbance. Mostly our road is kids and elderly residents who are self isolating, so they look forward to it."

Communities up and down the country have been coming together to help look out for each other ever since the coronavirus pandemic was declared.

Last week, the whole Nation came together to applaud our NHS heroes and it was a truly incredible moment.

