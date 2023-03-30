4 Fashion Trends Set To Blossom This Spring

Spring fashion is here. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Spring is here and that means new fashion trends are just around the corner, here are some predictions...

As we move further into spring, we're all making changes to our wardrobes but none more than celebrities!

Every year the fashion world welcomes an array of new trends, and where better to get influenced than on the runways, red carpets and social media?

From gothic glamour to a whole new take on floral fashion, here are the looks that are set to take spring by storm in 2023...

Get inspired and follow the fashion leads of the likes of Zendaya, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Harry Styles and so many more!

Zendaya wore a Valentino gown adorned with rosettes. Picture: Alamy

Realistic flower pieces have been seen in Spring fashion. Picture: Getty

3D flowers are being seen everywhere

We know what you're thinking: "Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking."

Floral patterns aren't getting all the limelight this fashion season, but huge fabric flowers have leapt straight from the noughties and into the 2020s.

Expect to see all kinds of flowers in the form of chokers, rosettes, and even as added embellishments to dresses, shirts and more. The likes of Zendaya and Harry Styles have already been seen sporting such looks.

On the runway, Spring/Summer collections have brought realistic and detailed recreations of flowers into their pieces, although you're not likely to see this on your local high street, it is serving as inspiration for the flower power comeback!

Miranda Priestly is not impressed. Picture: 20th Century Fox

Harry Styles is championing the floral chokers. Picture: Getty

Zendaya has worn the famous Loewe flower dress. Picture: Zendaya/Instagram

Sheer is here for spring 2023

It's been almost impossible to scroll through red carpet looks without coming across sheer look after sheer look!

From award shows to your Instagram feed, sheer pieces are everywhere and have even been dubbed as 'the naked dress' by Vogue.

Emma Chamberlain stunned in a custom sheer panelled gown at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party and we haven’t been able to stop thinking about the minimalistic (yet chic) design since.

Of course, you can incorporate sheer items into your wardrobe this spring in a whole host of ways! Whether you want to channel the trend more modestly with layers or make a bold statement with transparent fabrics, there’s something everyone can try!

Emma Chamberlain wore a head-to-toe sheer look at the Oscars After Party. Picture: Alamy

Olivia Rodrigo had a sheer moment at the 2023 Grammys. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

Black is back

Not everyone will be sporting colours this sunny season.

Fashion experts have seen a rise in darker ensembles, notably the 2023 Golden Globes saw a staggering amount of celebs and attendees all don black!

Gothic glamour is a big craze in fashion at the moment, this has been championed in the world of film and TV by actresses Jenna Ortega and Mia Goth, both of whom dressed on theme to the premieres of their respective horror projects, Wednesday and Pearl.

Again, you could take the trend in any direction you’re comfortable with. Either test out the dark style with gateway fabrics such as lace, fishnets and deep velvets or completely commit to a daring look like the ones seen below.

There’s even a crossover between gothic glamour and the aforementioned sheer trend, so why not merge them together? Lady Gaga did just that at the 95th Academy Awards

Jenna Ortega dressed as a gothic bride at the Wednesday premiere. Picture: Alamy

Vanessa Hudgens channelled the dark trend at the Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Daisy Edgar jones wore a dramatic dark look to the Golden Globes. Picture: Alamy

High-fashion hoods are on the rise

Now this one is taking back to the 90s!

High-fashion hoods are back and we can't help but think of the likes of Kylie Minogue and Grace Jones as this trend grows in popularity.

The hooded look has been seen all over catwalks but it’s already made its mark on the red carpet too! Sabrina Carpenter further cemented herself as an 'It girl' when she wore an ochre hooded dress to the 2022 British Fashion Awards, proving that she's ahead of the curve when it comes to style.

Taylor Swift has also taken note of the upcoming trend, in her latest non-tour look she sported a bejewelled hood jumpsuit ensemble!

Sabrina wore a hooded cowl neck dress. Picture: Alamy

Taylor had a sparkly take on the trend. Picture: Alamy

These are just some of the trends projected to make waves this upcoming season, but as always there are no rules.

What fits are you looking forward to put together now the warmer days of the year are upon us?

