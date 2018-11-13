Netflix Secret Codes: How To Unlock A Christmas Library Of Hidden Movies

Christmas movies have fast become one of people's favourite parts of the festival season, so what if we told you that there was a secret code to unlock literally an entire library of Christmas movies on Netflix? Because we can...

We all love Netflix, and we all love Christmas, and the twelfth month is about to get a whole lot jollier, as the little known hack of secret Netflix codes to access certain categories has turned it's attention to the genre of Christmas films, and we're all about to be spoilt for choice!

What Is A Netflix 'Limited Series' And What's Different About Them?

Yup, similar to what the streaming site has introduced in the past for other categories, you will be able to access a whole index of Christmas films when switching out a URL with a special number that will direct you to a specific catalogue, and there're eleven of them!

How to use Netflix codes

Using this URL... http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/INSERTNUMBER you can swap out "INSERTNUMBER" to the appropriate code, depending on which category people want to take a look at, which include:

Romantic Christmas Films - 1394527

Christmas Children & Family Films - 1474017

Family-friendly Christmas Films - 1394522

Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 11 to 12 - 1477206

Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 8 to 10 - 1477204

Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 5 to 7 - 1477201

Feel-good Christmas Children & Family Films - 1475066

Goofy Christmas Children & Family Films - 1475071

Christmas Children & Family Films from the 1990s - 1476024

British Christmas Children & Family Films - 1527064

European Christmas Children & Family Films - 1527063

The codes are up and working right now, and no, November isn't too early to indulge, or else why would they've put them up?! If Netflix says it's cool, it's cool. So get watching!

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest TV & Film News