16 March 2021, 16:59
Billie Eilish wore two iconic outfits at the Grammys 2021 and here's how her look was created, as her makeup artist shared the products he used for the songstress' glam.
Billie Eilish is the queen of signature style and never disappoints when it comes to making a statement with her outfits.
This time was no different as she brought her ombre slime green hair, envious nails and unique outfits to the Grammys as she took home the award for Record of the Year for ‘Everything I Wanted’ and the award for Best Song Written For Visual Media for ‘No Time To Die’.
Attending the red carpet event, she wore a pink, black and grey patterned shirt with matching flared trousers and a matching bucket hat and mask.
The 19-year-old went on to change her outfit for her performance of ‘Everything I Wanted’ during the award show, wearing a Gucci-designed green embellished headpiece with a matching long-sleeve top and wide-leg trousers set to match.
But just how was her stunning look created?
Thankfully, Billie’s makeup artist dished on her beauty breakdown, including her hair, nails and makeup.
Billie’s makeup artist, Robert Rumsey, gave a run-down of all the products he used to create the ‘Bad Guy’ singer’s glam look.
Here are all the products listed and how he used them:
SKIN PREP:
FACE:
EYES:
BROWS:
LIPS:
