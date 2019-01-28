Wireless Festival 2019: All The Info, Cardi B, Migos & The Line-Up, Get Tickets & More!

Check out the Wireless Festival 2019 line-up. Picture: Wireless

Find out all the info on Wireless Festival 2019.

Wireless Festival is back for 2019 - and it's line-up is looking bigger and better than ever!

Taking over Finsbury Park from 5th-7th July, the biggest stars will be taking the stage at Wireless Festival, including Cardi B, Migos, Travis Scott and more!

You can get your hands on tickets right here - and you won't want to miss out on this incredible line-up!

The Wireless Festival 2019 line-up is:

Friday 5th July

Cardi B

Migos

Tory Lanez

Ella Mai

Tyga

Fredo

Lil Skies

Bugzy Malone

Headie One

IAMDDB

Maleek Berry

NSG

B Young

Saturday 6th July

Travis Scott

Future (Special Guest)

Lil Uzi Vert

Young Thug

Juice WRLD

Stefflon Don

Trippie Redd

Sheck Wes

M Huncho

Saweetie

Unknown T

Ambush Buzzworl

Steel Bangelz & Guests

Cadet

Digdat

Deno Driz

Sunday 7th July

ASAP Rocky

Rae Sremmurd

Lil Baby

Gunna

Not3s

AJ Tracey

Rich the Kid

Ski Mask The Slump God

Denzel Curry

D-Block Europe

Loski

JID

Russ Splash

Flohio

Lady Sanity

Plus more to be announced!

