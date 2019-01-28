Wireless Festival 2019: All The Info, Cardi B, Migos & The Line-Up, Get Tickets & More!
28 January 2019, 12:05 | Updated: 28 January 2019, 15:58
Find out all the info on Wireless Festival 2019.
Wireless Festival is back for 2019 - and it's line-up is looking bigger and better than ever!
Taking over Finsbury Park from 5th-7th July, the biggest stars will be taking the stage at Wireless Festival, including Cardi B, Migos, Travis Scott and more!
You can get your hands on tickets right here - and you won't want to miss out on this incredible line-up!
The Wireless Festival 2019 line-up is:
Friday 5th July
Cardi B
Migos
Tory Lanez
Ella Mai
Tyga
Fredo
Lil Skies
Bugzy Malone
Headie One
IAMDDB
Maleek Berry
NSG
B Young
Saturday 6th July
Travis Scott
Future (Special Guest)
Lil Uzi Vert
Young Thug
Juice WRLD
Stefflon Don
Trippie Redd
Sheck Wes
M Huncho
Saweetie
Unknown T
Ambush Buzzworl
Steel Bangelz & Guests
Cadet
Digdat
Deno Driz
Sunday 7th July
ASAP Rocky
Rae Sremmurd
Lil Baby
Gunna
Not3s
AJ Tracey
Rich the Kid
Ski Mask The Slump God
Denzel Curry
D-Block Europe
Loski
JID
Russ Splash
Flohio
Lady Sanity
Plus more to be announced!
Get your Wireless Festival 2019 tickets here, now!