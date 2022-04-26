Countdown To Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard At Our Kick-Off Party

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

We're celebrating the return of Capital's Summertime Ball with a huge kick-off party!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is back and bigger than ever – and to celebrate the UK's biggest summer party we're throwing a launch party!

We've just announced the full #CapitalSTB line-up, including Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Mabel – and tomorrow night (27th April) we're beginning the countdown to the ball with a party on Capital's iconic London rooftop.

Capital's Summertime Ball 2022: Venue, Date, Line-Up & All The Info You Need

Ahead of the event, Capital's very own Marvin Humes will be picking up one lucky guest in a luxury private jet and flying with them to the party! So make sure you're listening to Capital Breakfast tomorrow morning to find out how you can enter!

Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay will be hosting on the night, before Marvin – fresh from the PJ – takes to the decks! Jax Jones will also be putting on an unmissable set to ignite the #CapitalSTB party vibes for 2022!

The only way in to the rooftop party is to win, so check out our Instagram post below on how to enter!

How to watch and listen to Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard kick-off party

Listen to the Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill live on Capital from 7pm to catch all the action from our kick-off party!

Later on you can watch Jax Jones' set live on Global Player where the party will be streamed from 8.30pm.

And keep an eye on our socials @CapitalOfficial to keep up with all the backstage goss!

