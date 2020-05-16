WATCH: Justin Bieber Crashing Usher's Summertime Ball Stage In 2010 Is Unforgettable

Justin Bieber crashing Usher's Summertime Ball stage in 2010 is unforgettable. Picture: PA

When Justin Bieber crashed the Summertime Ball stage with Usher back in 2010, 80,000 people at Wembley Stadium lost their minds, and now, we're re-living the moment for the Best of Capital's Summertime Ball.

Justin Bieber is one of the biggest stars in the whole world, having performed at both the 2010 and 2012 Summertime Ball performance, with the latter featured in the Best of Capital's Summertime Ball, but it was the moment The Biebs crashed Usher's set two years before in 2010 that stands out as a truly iconic moment.

WATCH: Jesy Nelson Shares Hack She Uses For When She Forgets Lyrics On Stage

During Usher's performance of his enormous hit, 'OMG', not only did he have the iconic will.i.am join him on stage, but a very young, floppy haired Justin, wearing bright red jeans and fresh from performing 'Baby' to thousands of screaming fans.

A young teen, with all the confidence of his A-lister counterparts, it's not hard to see how Justin's continued on to be the rockstar he is today!

2010 was undoubtedly Justin's breakthrough year, with 'Baby' released and sky rocketing him to global stardom, so you can only imagine the excitement in Wembley Stadium when he rocked up with his trademark hairdo and dreamy voice.

Roman, Siân and Sonny took a moment to reflect on the unforgettable moment that took place ten whole years ago whilst presenting the Best of the STB being watched by thousands of you around the world right now!

With performances from Ariana Grande, Little Mix, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, we're re-living some of the most iconic moment performances throughout the years and to say we're getting nostalgic is an understatement.

> Watch The Best Of Capital's Summertime Ball Here!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Best Of Capital's Summertime Ball News