Jess Glynne Shares Her Favourite Memories Of STB During Best Of Capital’s Summertime Ball

Jess Glynne has ignited a total of five of Capital’s Summertime Ball and she was here to remind us just why she’s a Ball veteran during the Best of Capital’s Summertime Ball.

The Best of Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is bringing the biggest party of the summer to your front room, with the dreamiest line-up of your favourite artists.

Among the stars is of course Jess Glynne, who shared her favourite Ball memories with us during the show.

Reminding the 'I'll Be There' singer of the years she's performed at the STB (2014, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019), Roman asked Jess what it means to be an STB regular.

She shared: "It’s one of the most special gigs, it’s so much fun. When you come into that stadium and play your songs and people know the words, it’s the most heartwarming moment."

Jess Glynne is a Capital's Summertime Ball regular. Picture: PA

Saturday 16 May saw Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay, and Siân Welby bring the annual party to your place, with two hours of iconic performances from the likes of Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande, Calvin Harris, Katy Perry, and of course, One Direction, as well as many, many more.

Jess Glynne performed 'Don't Be So Hard On Yourself' as part of her huge performance. Picture: PA

The Best of Capital’s Summertime Ball remembered all the incredible performances we’ve had over the past 11 years, including Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, and Little Mix.

Although we are all apart at the moment, we’re partying together this weekend to re-live the memories we’ve all made.

