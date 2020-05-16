Jonas Brothers 'Eternally Grateful' For Their Iconic Capital's Summertime Ball Performance

Nick Jonas hailed the Jonas Brothers' performance at Capital's Summertime Ball last summer as 'truly special' – and honestly it really was!

Jonas Brothers blessed us with one of the most iconic STB performances of all time last year, so of course we had to include them in our Best Of Capital's Summertime Ball show.

Months after announcing their comeback, the brothers debuted their new single 'Sucker' live and surprised Wembley Stadium by bringing out Busted with an unforgettable performance of 'Year 3000'.

Like the rest of the world right now, Joe, Nick and Kevin are currently isolating at their homes but they made sure to reminisce with the rest of us on how incredible their show was in 2019.

Jonas Brothers performed at Capital's STB months after announcing their comeback. Picture: PA

The Jonas Brothers brought out Busted at Capital's Summertime Ball in 2019. Picture: PA

Speaking to Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp Nick said their STB performance last year was "a great way to kick off" their highly-anticipated reunuin.

He said: "It was really special, I can’t believe it’s already been a year – it was one of our first performances back as the brothers, it was a great way to kick things off and we’re eternally grateful for that experience."

During their iconic performance last summer, Nick, Joe and Kevin introduced Busted for the collaboration we never knew we needed.

They also performed their comeback single 'Sucker' and Joe's wife Sophie Turner was spotted wildly dancing along in the crowd with her girl friends.

As the boys broke into 'Year 3000', Busted leaped up from underneath the stage and we're honestly still screaming about it.

The 90,000 at Wembley truly lost it at that moment, in a surprise appearance that quickly went viral.

Be still our beating 14 year old hearts!

