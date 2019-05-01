Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 - Buy Your Tickets From 8AM Thursday

On Air Now
The Capital Late Show With Marvin Humes 10pm - 1am
1 May 2019, 17:15 | Updated: 1 May 2019, 17:16
The countdown to the summer's biggest party is on and you can get your tickets from 8am on Thursday 2nd May...
Capital’s Summertime Ball returns to London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday June 8th and tickets go on sale at 8am on Thursday 2nd May, so set your alarms, because they go fast!
We can't wait for you to join us with the biggest names in music for the summer's biggest party.
> Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 Line-Up: Check Out All The Stars Taking To The Wembley Stage!
Maroon 5, The Jonas Brothers, Mark Ronson, Anne-Marie are just a few of your favourite artists who are getting ready to descend on Wembley Stadium for the #CapitalSTB for an unforgettable day of music.
We can't wait to see you there!
The line-up so far
Maroon 5
Halsey
Mark Ronson
Anne-Marie
Jonas Brothers
Jess Glynne
5 Seconds Of Summer
Khalid
Ellie Goulding
Sigala
Rita Ora
Jax Jones
Mabel
Jonas Bue
Sigrid
Ava Max
Tom Walker
Lauv
> Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 FAQs: Who Is On The Lineup?
> Download Our App For All The Latest Summertime Ball News & Updates!