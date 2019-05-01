Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 - Buy Your Tickets From 8AM Thursday

1 May 2019, 17:15 | Updated: 1 May 2019, 17:16

Summertime Ball 2019 tickets go on sale from 8AM
Summertime Ball 2019 tickets go on sale from 8AM. Picture: Capital FM

The countdown to the summer's biggest party is on and you can get your tickets from 8am on Thursday 2nd May...

Capital’s Summertime Ball returns to London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday June 8th and tickets go on sale at 8am on Thursday 2nd May, so set your alarms, because they go fast!

We can't wait for you to join us with the biggest names in music for the summer's biggest party.

> Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 Line-Up: Check Out All The Stars Taking To The Wembley Stage!

Maroon 5, The Jonas Brothers, Mark Ronson, Anne-Marie are just a few of your favourite artists who are getting ready to descend on Wembley Stadium for the #CapitalSTB for an unforgettable day of music.

We can't wait to see you there!

The line-up so far

Maroon 5
Halsey
Mark Ronson
Anne-Marie
Jonas Brothers
Jess Glynne
5 Seconds Of Summer
Khalid
Ellie Goulding
Sigala
Rita Ora
Jax Jones
Mabel
Jonas Bue
Sigrid
Ava Max
Tom Walker
Lauv

> Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 FAQs: Who Is On The Lineup?

> Download Our App For All The Latest Summertime Ball News & Updates!

Merchandise

Get Your Summertime Ball Merch Here!

Get Your Summertime Ball Merch Here!

Hot On Capital

Sex Education season two has begun filming

Sex Education Season 2 Has Begun Filming And It Looks Set To Be An Emotional Rollercoaster

TV & Film

Taylor Swift's new album is dropping really soon!

Taylor Swift's New Album: Have Fans Figured Out The Title Of #TS7?

Taylor Swift

Love Island 2019 hype has already started

Love Island 2019: Cast, Line-Up, Start Date And Latest Celebrity Islanders Rumours

TV & Film

Liam Payne is no stranger to getting his kit off

Topless Liam Payne Sends Temperatures Soaring In New HUGO Shoot As He Becomes Brand Ambassador
Harry Styles has slashed the price of his LA mansion again

Harry Styles Can't Seem To Sell His LA Mansion & Has Slashed The Price Again
Kylie Jenner throws Travis Scott insanely lavish birthday party

WATCH: Kylie Jenner Throws Travis Scott A Lavish 'Gas Station' Themed Birthday Party & They Get Matching Tattoos

News