Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 - Buy Your Tickets From 8AM Thursday

Summertime Ball 2019 tickets go on sale from 8AM. Picture: Capital FM

The countdown to the summer's biggest party is on and you can get your tickets from 8am on Thursday 2nd May...

Capital’s Summertime Ball returns to London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday June 8th and tickets go on sale at 8am on Thursday 2nd May, so set your alarms, because they go fast!

We can't wait for you to join us with the biggest names in music for the summer's biggest party.

Maroon 5, The Jonas Brothers, Mark Ronson, Anne-Marie are just a few of your favourite artists who are getting ready to descend on Wembley Stadium for the #CapitalSTB for an unforgettable day of music.

We can't wait to see you there!

The line-up so far

Maroon 5

Halsey

Mark Ronson

Anne-Marie

Jonas Brothers

Jess Glynne

5 Seconds Of Summer

Khalid

Ellie Goulding

Sigala

Rita Ora

Jax Jones

Mabel

Jonas Bue

Sigrid

Ava Max

Tom Walker

Lauv

