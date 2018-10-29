Rita Ora's UK Tour 2019 - Tickets, Dates, Latest News

Rita Ora is touring the UK in 2019. Picture: Rita Ora

Rita Ora has announced a UK tour in 2019 and we've got all the latest ticket information and news to keep you up to date with everything.

Rita Ora is about to release her new album 'Phoenix' on 23rd November and now she's announced a UK tour in 2019 and we've got everything you need to know about it!

Tickets for Rita's newly announced UK tour dates go on sale on Friday 2nd November 2018 at 9am, so get involved quickly to catch Rita Ora performing all her smash-hit songs...live!

Rita Ora's debut album was released back in 2012, so 'Phoenix' marks Rita's first full length release for six years! With singles like 'Let You Love Me', 'Girls' and 'Anywhere', the album is already looking in good shape and we can't wait for it.

Heading around the UK in 2019, Rita is set to perform at venues in London, Liverpool and Birmingham and with brand new song's from 'Phoenix' sure to accompany classic hits like 'R.I.P' and 'I Will Never Let You Down', this is set to be a live show you can't afford to miss.

Check out all of Rita Ora's 2019 UK tour dates below and we'll see you down the front!

Rita Ora is set to release her new album 'Phoenix' on 23rd November 2018. Picture: Rita Ora

Rita Ora 2019 UK Tour Dates

Tuesday 21st May 2019 - Motropoint Arena, Cardiff

22nd May 2019 - Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth

Friday 24th May 2019 - The O2, London

Saturday 25th May 2019 - Birmingham Arena, Birmingham

Monday 27th May 2019 - Echo Arena, Liverpool

Tuesday 28th May 2019 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

