Rita Ora's UK Tour 2019 - Tickets, Dates, Latest News
29 October 2018, 11:18 | Updated: 29 October 2018, 11:39
Rita Ora has announced a UK tour in 2019 and we've got all the latest ticket information and news to keep you up to date with everything.
Rita Ora is about to release her new album 'Phoenix' on 23rd November and now she's announced a UK tour in 2019 and we've got everything you need to know about it!
Tickets for Rita's newly announced UK tour dates go on sale on Friday 2nd November 2018 at 9am, so get involved quickly to catch Rita Ora performing all her smash-hit songs...live!
Rita Ora's debut album was released back in 2012, so 'Phoenix' marks Rita's first full length release for six years! With singles like 'Let You Love Me', 'Girls' and 'Anywhere', the album is already looking in good shape and we can't wait for it.
Heading around the UK in 2019, Rita is set to perform at venues in London, Liverpool and Birmingham and with brand new song's from 'Phoenix' sure to accompany classic hits like 'R.I.P' and 'I Will Never Let You Down', this is set to be a live show you can't afford to miss.
Check out all of Rita Ora's 2019 UK tour dates below and we'll see you down the front!
Rita Ora 2019 UK Tour Dates
Tuesday 21st May 2019 - Motropoint Arena, Cardiff
22nd May 2019 - Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth
Friday 24th May 2019 - The O2, London
Saturday 25th May 2019 - Birmingham Arena, Birmingham
Monday 27th May 2019 - Echo Arena, Liverpool
Tuesday 28th May 2019 - First Direct Arena, Leeds