Post Malone Announced For American Express Presents BST Hyde Park 2020- Here's How To Get Tickets

14 February 2020, 09:00 | Updated: 14 February 2020, 09:01

Post Malone will perform at BST 2020 on Thursday 2nd July
Post Malone will perform at BST 2020 on Thursday 2nd July. Picture: Official Tour Image

'Circles' singer Post Malone is the latest addition to the enormous BST 2020 line-up, joining the likes of Little Mix and Kendrick Lamar, and we've got all the information you need to grab your tickets!

Six time GRAMMY nominee and global superstar Post Malone is the latest artist to be announced for American Express Presents BST Hyde Park 2020, and will be taking to the infamous outdoor stage on Thursday 2nd July in the height of summer, and we have everything you need to know about the unmissable gig!

Tickets are on sale right now, so grab them whilst you can to secure your place to see this iconic artist!

What's Next For Little Mix In 2020 After LM5 Tour? Sixth Album, TV Show & Summer Tour Announced!

>> Buy your tickets to see Post Malone At BST 2020 Now! <<<

Post Malone joins Little Mix & Kendrick Lamar to perform at BST 2020
Post Malone joins Little Mix & Kendrick Lamar to perform at BST 2020. Picture: Official Tour Image

After skyrocketing to fame with tracks including 'Rockstar', 'Congratulations' and 'Psycho' with album Beerbongs & Bentleys, he's become one of the biggest artists on the planet at just 24 years old.

He joins an incredible line-up for the seventh year of the epic ten day festival in the Capital across two weeks in July that includes Little Mix and Kendrick Lamar (on different days/tickets).

For more information you can visit the official BST website, or, if you want to get right down to it, you can grab your tickets here!

