OneRepublic announce Escape To Europe 2025 Tour: Tickets, presale, dates, venues & more

18 November 2024, 10:00

OneRepublic announce UK/EU tour
OneRepublic announce UK/EU tour. Picture: Press

OneRepublic announce Escape To Europe 2025 Tour UK and EU arena tour with special guest Ella Henderson.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Monday 18th November 2024, GRAMMY nominated band, OneRepublic announced their ‘Escape to Europe’ 2025 Tour.

‘Escape to Europe’ will start at Dublin’s 3Arena (18th September 2025), and after the band performs at 27 arenas across major European cities including London, Paris and Berlin, the tour will conclude in Lisbon November 2025.

The band will be joined by special guest Ella Henderson, who’s UK number 1 debut single ‘Ghost’ was co-written by OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder.

OneRepublic's Escape To Europe Tour
OneRepublic's Escape To Europe Tour. Picture: Press

How to get tickets to OneRepublic's 'Escape To Europe' 2025 tour:

General tickets go on sale Friday 22nd November at 10am local, presale available from Tuesday 19th November - for full dates/more information please visit: www.onerepublic.com/tour/

Ella Henderson is OneRepublic's special guest for 'Escape To Europe'
Ella Henderson is OneRepublic's special guest for 'Escape To Europe'. Picture: Getty

Dates & venues for OneRepublic's 'Escape To Europe' 2025 tour:

  • 18 Sep - Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena
  • 20 Sep - UK, Birmingham, Utilita Arena
  • 21 Sep - UK, Cardiff, Utilita Arena
  • 23 Sep - UK, Glasgow, OVO Hydro
  • 24 Sep - UK, Manchester, Co-op Live
  • 26 Sep - UK, London, The O2
  • 28 Sep - Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
  • 29 Sep - Germany, Hamburg, Barclays Arena
  • 1 Oct - Germany, Cologne, Lanxess Arena
  • 2 Oct - Germany, Berlin, Uber Arena
  • 4 Oct - Poland, Lodz, Atlas Arena
  • 5 Oct - Czech Rep, Prague, O2 Arena
  • 7 Oct - France, Paris, Accor Arena
  • 8 Oct - Belgium, Antwerp, Lotto Arena
  • 10 Oct - Italy, Bologna, Unipol Arena
  • 11 Oct - Italy, Milan, Unipol Forum
  • 30 Oct - Denmark, Copenhagen, Royal Arena
  • 31 Oct - Sweden, Stockholm, Avicii Arena
  • 1 Nov - Norway, Oslo, Unity Arena
  • 4 Nov - Latvia, Riga, Arena Riga
  • 5 Nov - Lithuania, Kaunas, Zalgiris Arena
  • 7 Nov - Germany, Frankfurt, Festhalle
  • 9 Nov - Germany, Munich, Olympiahalle
  • 10 Nov - Switzerland, Zurich, Hallenstadion
  • 11 Nov - Austria, Vienna, Stadthalle
  • 14 Nov - Spain, Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre
  • 16 Nov - Portugal, Lisbon, MEO Arena

Tickets available at: www.onerepublic.com/tour/

Local Events

See more Local Events

Sean Paul Press Image 2018

Sean Paul's Live Show Is Coming To Manchester - Get Your Tickets Here

Hot On Capital

Selena Gomez's boyfriend Benny Blanco explains why he doesn't shower everyday

Selena Gomez's boyfriend Benny Blanco explains why he doesn't shower everyday

News

I'm A Celeb's Tulisa explains medical reason for cosmetic procedures

I'm A Celeb's Tulisa explains medical reason for cosmetic procedures and surgery

TV & Film

Explaining what happened with every MAFS UK 2024 couple

Which MAFS UK couples are still together? Here's which 2024 couples have split

TV & Film

Why MAFS UK's Sacha and Ross split

Why did MAFS UK's Sacha and Ross' split? Their shock breakup revealed

TV & Film

MAFS UK's Sacha breaks silence on Ross split

MAFS UK's Sacha breaks silence on Ross split as he hard launches new girlfriend

TV & Film

Every Surprise Cover Sabrina Carpenter Sings On The Short n' Sweet Tour

Every surprise cover Sabrina Carpenter sings on the Short n' Sweet Tour

News

Katy Perry announces The Lifetimes Tour UK dates

Katy Perry announces The Lifetimes Tour UK dates: Tickets, presale, dates & venues

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more

News

Who is GK Barry?

Who is GK Barry? Real name, age, famous girlfriend, career, height & more

TV & Film

Barry McGuigan joins the line up for I'm A Celeb 2024

Who is Barry McGuigan? Age, job, wife, boxing world title & more

TV & Film

Tulisa joined the line-up for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2024

Who is Tulisa Contostavlos? Age, real name, net worth, ethnicity & more

TV & Film

Oti Mabuse joins the cast of I'm A Celeb 2024

Who is Oti Mabuse? Age, husband, daughter, dance partners & more

TV & Film

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter Short n Sweet Tour start times: What time does Sabrina take to the stage?

Sabrina Carpenter Short n Sweet Tour start times: What time does Sabrina go on stage?

News

Wicked fans left amazed after Ariana Grande confirms correct 'Popular' lyrics

Wicked's Ariana Grande points out 'Popular' lyric mistake after error goes viral

TV & Film

Jade has finished filming two new music videos

Everything We Know About Jade Thirlwall's New Songs And Their Music Videos

News

First look at I'm A Celeb episode one

I'm A Celeb's Danny Jones and Tulisa set for drinking trial in first look at episode one

TV & Film

SZA explains why she regrets getting BBL surgery done

SZA explains why she regrets getting BBL surgery done

News

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up further about her split with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae explains why Tommy Fury will reveal truth about split and not her

News