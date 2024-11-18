OneRepublic announce Escape To Europe 2025 Tour: Tickets, presale, dates, venues & more

OneRepublic announce UK/EU tour. Picture: Press

OneRepublic announce Escape To Europe 2025 Tour UK and EU arena tour with special guest Ella Henderson.

On Monday 18th November 2024, GRAMMY nominated band, OneRepublic announced their ‘Escape to Europe’ 2025 Tour.

‘Escape to Europe’ will start at Dublin’s 3Arena (18th September 2025), and after the band performs at 27 arenas across major European cities including London, Paris and Berlin, the tour will conclude in Lisbon November 2025.

The band will be joined by special guest Ella Henderson, who’s UK number 1 debut single ‘Ghost’ was co-written by OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder.

OneRepublic's Escape To Europe Tour. Picture: Press

How to get tickets to OneRepublic's 'Escape To Europe' 2025 tour:

General tickets go on sale Friday 22nd November at 10am local, presale available from Tuesday 19th November - for full dates/more information please visit: www.onerepublic.com/tour/

Ella Henderson is OneRepublic's special guest for 'Escape To Europe'. Picture: Getty

Dates & venues for OneRepublic's 'Escape To Europe' 2025 tour:

18 Sep - Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena

20 Sep - UK, Birmingham, Utilita Arena

21 Sep - UK, Cardiff, Utilita Arena

23 Sep - UK, Glasgow, OVO Hydro

24 Sep - UK, Manchester, Co-op Live

26 Sep - UK, London, The O2

28 Sep - Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

29 Sep - Germany, Hamburg, Barclays Arena

1 Oct - Germany, Cologne, Lanxess Arena

2 Oct - Germany, Berlin, Uber Arena

4 Oct - Poland, Lodz, Atlas Arena

5 Oct - Czech Rep, Prague, O2 Arena

7 Oct - France, Paris, Accor Arena

8 Oct - Belgium, Antwerp, Lotto Arena

10 Oct - Italy, Bologna, Unipol Arena

11 Oct - Italy, Milan, Unipol Forum

30 Oct - Denmark, Copenhagen, Royal Arena

31 Oct - Sweden, Stockholm, Avicii Arena

1 Nov - Norway, Oslo, Unity Arena

4 Nov - Latvia, Riga, Arena Riga

5 Nov - Lithuania, Kaunas, Zalgiris Arena

7 Nov - Germany, Frankfurt, Festhalle

9 Nov - Germany, Munich, Olympiahalle

10 Nov - Switzerland, Zurich, Hallenstadion

11 Nov - Austria, Vienna, Stadthalle

14 Nov - Spain, Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre

16 Nov - Portugal, Lisbon, MEO Arena

Tickets available at: www.onerepublic.com/tour/