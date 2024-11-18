OneRepublic announce Escape To Europe 2025 Tour: Tickets, presale, dates, venues & more
18 November 2024, 10:00
OneRepublic announce Escape To Europe 2025 Tour UK and EU arena tour with special guest Ella Henderson.
On Monday 18th November 2024, GRAMMY nominated band, OneRepublic announced their ‘Escape to Europe’ 2025 Tour.
‘Escape to Europe’ will start at Dublin’s 3Arena (18th September 2025), and after the band performs at 27 arenas across major European cities including London, Paris and Berlin, the tour will conclude in Lisbon November 2025.
The band will be joined by special guest Ella Henderson, who’s UK number 1 debut single ‘Ghost’ was co-written by OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder.
How to get tickets to OneRepublic's 'Escape To Europe' 2025 tour:
General tickets go on sale Friday 22nd November at 10am local, presale available from Tuesday 19th November - for full dates/more information please visit: www.onerepublic.com/tour/
Dates & venues for OneRepublic's 'Escape To Europe' 2025 tour:
- 18 Sep - Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena
- 20 Sep - UK, Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- 21 Sep - UK, Cardiff, Utilita Arena
- 23 Sep - UK, Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 24 Sep - UK, Manchester, Co-op Live
- 26 Sep - UK, London, The O2
- 28 Sep - Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
- 29 Sep - Germany, Hamburg, Barclays Arena
- 1 Oct - Germany, Cologne, Lanxess Arena
- 2 Oct - Germany, Berlin, Uber Arena
- 4 Oct - Poland, Lodz, Atlas Arena
- 5 Oct - Czech Rep, Prague, O2 Arena
- 7 Oct - France, Paris, Accor Arena
- 8 Oct - Belgium, Antwerp, Lotto Arena
- 10 Oct - Italy, Bologna, Unipol Arena
- 11 Oct - Italy, Milan, Unipol Forum
- 30 Oct - Denmark, Copenhagen, Royal Arena
- 31 Oct - Sweden, Stockholm, Avicii Arena
- 1 Nov - Norway, Oslo, Unity Arena
- 4 Nov - Latvia, Riga, Arena Riga
- 5 Nov - Lithuania, Kaunas, Zalgiris Arena
- 7 Nov - Germany, Frankfurt, Festhalle
- 9 Nov - Germany, Munich, Olympiahalle
- 10 Nov - Switzerland, Zurich, Hallenstadion
- 11 Nov - Austria, Vienna, Stadthalle
- 14 Nov - Spain, Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre
- 16 Nov - Portugal, Lisbon, MEO Arena
Tickets available at: www.onerepublic.com/tour/