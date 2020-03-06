WATCH: Aitch Ignites The Party At The Global Awards 2020 – Performing 'Buss Down' And 'Taste'

Aitch's performance at The Global Awards with Very.co.uk was everything we wanted and more!

Aitch is just one of the huge artists who took to the stage during the Global Awards with Very.co.uk, bringing with him his catalogue of tracks which made him a viral phenomenon in 2019; 'Buss Down' and 'Taste'.

The 20-year-old Mancunian rapper was nominated for a number of awards on the night, including Rising Star and Best Song of 2019 – scooping the former with a heartfelt acceptance speech thanking his huge fanbase.

At the start of the night, Aitch walked the blue carpet in a suave, checked grey suit including a double-breasted waistcoat and chunky gold watch.

Aitch performed 'Taste' and 'Buss Down' at the Global Awards. Picture: PA

Aitch won the award for Rising Star at the Global Awards. Picture: PA

He spoke to Capital's Will Manning shortly after his arrival, where he was grilled on the most expensive things he's bought.

Aitch revealed he spends most of his money paying for his barber to get the train to wherever he needs him to cut his hair, admitting he doesn't trust anyone else with his haircut.

Aitch has had a massive past year and rounded off 2019 with a string of tour dates before returning to the charts with his new song, 'Mice'.

His debut album 'Aitch20' dropped in September last year, but Aitch made himself a household name long before then.

The Global Awards were held at the London’s Eventim Apollo, with a star-studded blue carpet leading the way into one of the biggest showbiz events of the year.

