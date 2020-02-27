Who Is Hosting The 2020 Global Awards? Roman Kemp To Present This Year's Ceremony

27 February 2020, 08:04

Roman Kemp, Kate Garraway and Myleene Klass to host The Global Awards
Roman Kemp, Kate Garraway and Myleene Klass to host The Global Awards. Picture: Global

Roman Kemp joins Kate Garraway and Myleene Klass to host this year's Global Awards at the London's Eventim Apollo in March.

After handing out awards to the likes of Little Mix, Dua Lipa and Mark Ronson last year, The Global Awards are back this year.

And Roman Kemp's returning for a third year to host the star-studded evening, alongside Myleene Klass - who has also hosted the event - as well as first-timer, Kate Garraway.

On Thursday, 5 March 2020, A-listers will join together at London's Eventim Apollo to celebrate the success of the biggest stars of music, news and entertainment.

Not only will iconic awards be handed out, but there's also set to be some incredible performances from the equally incredible Camila Cabello, Ellie Goulding, Tones and I, and Aitch.

The awards bring together all Global’s radio stations. The categories reflect the music, programmes, podcasts and news aired on Global’s radio stations and the Global Player app.

Roman Kemp was amongst the hosts at last year's Global Awards
Roman Kemp was amongst the hosts at last year's Global Awards. Picture: PA Images

Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp said "The Global Awards with Very.co.uk is such a special evening and I'm honoured to be joining Kate and Myleene to host this incredible show.

"I can't think of any other awards ceremony that celebrates such an incredible breadth of talent across so many genres – it always makes for some pretty amazing moments on the night and I can't wait!"

This year, Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi lead the nominations, going head-to-head in four categories, including Best Male, Best British Act, Best Mass Appeal Artist and Best Song of 2019.

THE GLOBAL AWARDS 2020 WITH VERY.CO.UK SHORTLIST NOMINEES

  1. BEST GROUP

    Jonas Brothers

    Stereophonics

    Maroon 5

    Coldplay

    Little Mix

  2. BEST MALE

    Ed Sheeran

    Shawn Mendes

    Lewis Capaldi

    Stormzy

    Harry Styles

  3. BEST FEMALE

    Dua Lipa

    Billie Eilish

    Ariana Grande

    Lizzo

    Camila Cabello

  4. BEST PODCAST

    My Dad Wrote A Porno

    Sh**ged Married Annoyed

    Off Menu

    YouTuber News

    The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X Podcast

  5. BEST BRITISH ACT

    Ed Sheeran

    Lewis Capaldi

    Sam Smith

    Stormzy

    Dua Lipa

  6. BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST

    Sheku Kanneh-Mason

    MILOŠ

    Gareth Malone

    Alma Deutscher

    Russell Watson

  7. BEST HIP-HOP OR R&B

    Stormzy

    Post Malone

    Khalid

    Aitch

    Chris Brown

  8. BEST INDIE ACT

    Stereophonics

    Sam Fender

    The 1975

    Twenty One Pilots

    Florence & The Machine

  9. BEST POP

    Shawn Mendes

    Dua Lipa

    Jax Jones

    Tones & I

    Rita Ora

  10. BEST MASS APPEAL ARTIST

    Ed Sheeran

    Tom Walker

    Lewis Capaldi

    Taylor Swift

    Freya Ridings

  11. BEST SONG OF 2019 WITH METRO

    P!nk - 'Walk Me Home'

    Harry Styles - 'Lights Up'

    Panic! At The Disco - 'High Hopes'

    Aitch - 'Taste (Make It Shake)'

    Billie Eilish - 'bad guy'

    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – 'I Don't Care'

    Tones & I – 'Dance Monkey'

    Kygo x Whitney Houston – 'Higher Love'

    Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – 'Señorita'

    Lewis Capaldi – 'Someone You Loved'

  12. RISING STAR

    Young T & Bugsey

    Lauv

    Tones & I

    Aitch

    Lizzo

  13. THE LBC AWARD

    This category recognises the best in news reporting or a news moment that really stood out in 2019, as suggested by LBC listeners.

  14. MOST PLAYED SONG

    This is the song that has enjoyed the most airplay across the Global group of stations in the period from December 12th 2018 – December 11th 2019. The winner will be revealed on the night of The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk

