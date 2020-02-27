Who Is Hosting The 2020 Global Awards? Roman Kemp To Present This Year's Ceremony
27 February 2020, 08:04
Roman Kemp joins Kate Garraway and Myleene Klass to host this year's Global Awards at the London's Eventim Apollo in March.
After handing out awards to the likes of Little Mix, Dua Lipa and Mark Ronson last year, The Global Awards are back this year.
And Roman Kemp's returning for a third year to host the star-studded evening, alongside Myleene Klass - who has also hosted the event - as well as first-timer, Kate Garraway.
On Thursday, 5 March 2020, A-listers will join together at London's Eventim Apollo to celebrate the success of the biggest stars of music, news and entertainment.
Not only will iconic awards be handed out, but there's also set to be some incredible performances from the equally incredible Camila Cabello, Ellie Goulding, Tones and I, and Aitch.
The awards bring together all Global’s radio stations. The categories reflect the music, programmes, podcasts and news aired on Global’s radio stations and the Global Player app.
Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp said "The Global Awards with Very.co.uk is such a special evening and I'm honoured to be joining Kate and Myleene to host this incredible show.
"I can't think of any other awards ceremony that celebrates such an incredible breadth of talent across so many genres – it always makes for some pretty amazing moments on the night and I can't wait!"
This year, Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi lead the nominations, going head-to-head in four categories, including Best Male, Best British Act, Best Mass Appeal Artist and Best Song of 2019.
THE GLOBAL AWARDS 2020 WITH VERY.CO.UK SHORTLIST NOMINEES
-
BEST GROUP
Jonas Brothers
Stereophonics
Maroon 5
Coldplay
Little Mix
-
BEST MALE
Ed Sheeran
Shawn Mendes
Lewis Capaldi
Stormzy
Harry Styles
-
BEST FEMALE
Dua Lipa
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Lizzo
Camila Cabello
-
BEST PODCAST
My Dad Wrote A Porno
Sh**ged Married Annoyed
Off Menu
YouTuber News
The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X Podcast
-
BEST BRITISH ACT
Ed Sheeran
Lewis Capaldi
Sam Smith
Stormzy
Dua Lipa
-
BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST
Sheku Kanneh-Mason
MILOŠ
Gareth Malone
Alma Deutscher
Russell Watson
-
BEST HIP-HOP OR R&B
Stormzy
Post Malone
Khalid
Aitch
Chris Brown
-
BEST INDIE ACT
Stereophonics
Sam Fender
The 1975
Twenty One Pilots
Florence & The Machine
-
BEST POP
Shawn Mendes
Dua Lipa
Jax Jones
Tones & I
Rita Ora
-
BEST MASS APPEAL ARTIST
Ed Sheeran
Tom Walker
Lewis Capaldi
Taylor Swift
Freya Ridings
-
BEST SONG OF 2019 WITH METRO
P!nk - 'Walk Me Home'
Harry Styles - 'Lights Up'
Panic! At The Disco - 'High Hopes'
Aitch - 'Taste (Make It Shake)'
Billie Eilish - 'bad guy'
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – 'I Don't Care'
Tones & I – 'Dance Monkey'
Kygo x Whitney Houston – 'Higher Love'
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – 'Señorita'
Lewis Capaldi – 'Someone You Loved'
-
RISING STAR
Young T & Bugsey
Lauv
Tones & I
Aitch
Lizzo
-
THE LBC AWARD
This category recognises the best in news reporting or a news moment that really stood out in 2019, as suggested by LBC listeners.
-
MOST PLAYED SONG
This is the song that has enjoyed the most airplay across the Global group of stations in the period from December 12th 2018 – December 11th 2019. The winner will be revealed on the night of The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk