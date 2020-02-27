Who Is Hosting The 2020 Global Awards? Roman Kemp To Present This Year's Ceremony

Roman Kemp, Kate Garraway and Myleene Klass to host The Global Awards. Picture: Global

Roman Kemp joins Kate Garraway and Myleene Klass to host this year's Global Awards at the London's Eventim Apollo in March.

After handing out awards to the likes of Little Mix, Dua Lipa and Mark Ronson last year, The Global Awards are back this year.

And Roman Kemp's returning for a third year to host the star-studded evening, alongside Myleene Klass - who has also hosted the event - as well as first-timer, Kate Garraway.

On Thursday, 5 March 2020, A-listers will join together at London's Eventim Apollo to celebrate the success of the biggest stars of music, news and entertainment.

Not only will iconic awards be handed out, but there's also set to be some incredible performances from the equally incredible Camila Cabello, Ellie Goulding, Tones and I, and Aitch.

The awards bring together all Global’s radio stations. The categories reflect the music, programmes, podcasts and news aired on Global’s radio stations and the Global Player app.

Roman Kemp was amongst the hosts at last year's Global Awards. Picture: PA Images

Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp said "The Global Awards with Very.co.uk is such a special evening and I'm honoured to be joining Kate and Myleene to host this incredible show.

"I can't think of any other awards ceremony that celebrates such an incredible breadth of talent across so many genres – it always makes for some pretty amazing moments on the night and I can't wait!"

This year, Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi lead the nominations, going head-to-head in four categories, including Best Male, Best British Act, Best Mass Appeal Artist and Best Song of 2019.

