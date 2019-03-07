Global Awards 2019 Blue Carpet Live: Little Mix And Liam Payne Arrive At London's Hammersmith Apollo
7 March 2019, 19:30 | Updated: 7 March 2019, 19:57
The 2019 Global Awards have kicked off with the hottest stars in showbiz taking to the blue carpet at London's Hammersmith Apollo.
The biggest names in showbiz are making their blue carpet arrival at the 2019 Global Awards ahead of this evening's ceremony and they're dressed to the nines.
2019 Global Awards Performers: Little Mix, Mark Ronson And Others Are Taking To The Stage
Follow your favourite stars such as Little Mix, Anne-Marie and Liam Payne as they rock the carpet.
Little Mix have turned the co-ordination game up to 100 for their blue carpet arrival
Rochelle Humes is hosting the award ceremony and is dazzling in white alongside husband Marvin humes
George Smith, Blake Richardson, and Reece Bibby AKA NEw Hope Club are looking slick and stylish
Roman Kemp is hosting The Global Awards for the second year in a row alongside Myleene Klass and Rochelle Humes
Emma Bunton's serving serious baby spice vibes with that bubblegum pink hair on the blue carpet
Will Manning is looking suave in his Paul Smith suit ahead of tonight's Global Awards
TOWIE's Chloe Lewis opted for a green two piece suit for the evening and we're living for it
Mark Wright has stepped out in a fitted suit, as if we would expect anything less from the Essex lad
Michelle Keegan is a vision in pink as she and husband Mark Wright arrive at the 2019 Global Awards
Mabel is dazzling on the blue carpet with an Ariana-esque ponytail and an asymmetrical pink blazer dress
Perrie Edwards steps out in a slick black number ahead of the 2019 award show
Jesy Nelson debuts her dark, long bob as she and the Little Mix ladies opt for a colour co-ordinated look
Jade Thirlwall's dark velvet number paired with her sleek, long tresses is a whole 2019 look
Leigh-Anne's PVC off the shoulder look completes Little Mix's
The Rak-Su boys are turning heads on the carpet with this slick ensemble
Cheryl's got us feeling all kinds of summery with her 2019 Global Awards look
Olly Murs always knows how to make an entrance
Jonas Blue has seriously switched up his style in 2019 and we're loving it
Kelly Brook's opted for a Victoria Beckham gown ahead of the show and doesn't she look fierce?
Vick Hope NEVER disappoints on the carpet and of course tonight is no exception
Of course we needed a close-up of Cheryl's red carpet glam & the 'Love Made Me Do It' star has lightened her hair!
We challenge you to find a star that can smoulder better than Liam Payne...
Yaaas Liam, it's time for your close up, we have a feeling the fans are going to like this one
Mark Ronson is keeping with his trademark cool vibes, dressed down and up, we love it