Global Awards Performers 2019: Little Mix And Mark Ronson Will Be Taking To The Stage

The 2019 Global Awards are fast approaching. Picture: Global

This week marks the return of the annual Global Awards - a celebration of the best music, entertainment and news.

But who's performing at this year's event?

Here's everything you need to know...

Global Awards 2019 performers

Some of the world's greatest artists will be performing on stage at London's Hammersmith Apollo.

The ceremony takes place on Thursday 7 March, 2019.

Artists including Little Mix, Blossoms, Anne-Marie, Mabel and pianist Lang Lang are taking to the stage.

Who's hosting the Global Awards this year?

The 2019 Global Awards are being hosted by Capital FM's very own Roman Kemp.

Presenting alongside Roman is Rochelle Humes and Myleene Klass.