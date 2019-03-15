Glastonbury 2019 Line-Up: Stormzy Headlining, Plus Miley Cyrus, Kylie, Anne-Marie & More Confirmed!

Glastonbury festival's 2019 line-up has been revealed. Picture: Getty

Here's who will be performing at Glastonbury 2019 - with Stormzy, The Killers, The Cure, Kylie and Janet Jackson billed as headliners.

There's not long to go until Glastonbury festival 2019 is here - and the line-up of performers has just been announced.

Taking place from 26th-30th June at Worthy Farm, The Killers, The Cure, Stormzy, Kylie and Janet Jackson have been announced to headline.

The full line-up includes Miley Cyrus, Anne-Marie, Billie Eilish as well as Years & Years, Sigrid and more.

Glastonbury 2019 line-up:

The Killers

The Cure

Stormzy

Kylie

Janet Jackson

George Ezra

Liam Gallagher

Miley Cyrus

Tame Impala

The Chemical Brothers

Vampire Weekend

Ms. Lauryn Hill

Janelle Monae

Christine And The Queens

Two Door Cinema Club

Jorja Smith

Bastille

Hozier

Sigrid

Snow Patrol

Cat Power

Wu-Tang Clan

Anne-Marie

Years & Years

Billie Eilish

The Good, The Bad & The Queen

Hot Chip

Stefflon Don

Jon Hopkins

Santigold

The Streets

Lizzo

Kamasi Washington

IDLES

Rosalía

Johnny Marr

Diplo

Mavis Staples

Rex Orange County

Little Simz

Michael Kiwanuka

Kate Tempest

Loyle Carner

King Princess

Jungle

Neneh Cherry

Kurt Vile & The Violators

The Comet Is Coming

Interpol

Pale Waves

Friendly Fires

Sharon Van Etten

Pond

Sons Of Kemet

Aurora

Fat White Family

Sheryl Crow

Maribou State

Fatoumata Diawara

Bugzy Malone

Low

Sam Fender

This Is The Kit

BCUC

Shura

Glastonbury festival's 2019 line-up. Picture: Glastonbury

We're counting down the days to Glastonbury's, as of.... NOW!

