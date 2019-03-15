Glastonbury 2019 Line-Up: Stormzy Headlining, Plus Miley Cyrus, Kylie, Anne-Marie & More Confirmed!
15 March 2019, 09:13
Here's who will be performing at Glastonbury 2019 - with Stormzy, The Killers, The Cure, Kylie and Janet Jackson billed as headliners.
There's not long to go until Glastonbury festival 2019 is here - and the line-up of performers has just been announced.
Taking place from 26th-30th June at Worthy Farm, The Killers, The Cure, Stormzy, Kylie and Janet Jackson have been announced to headline.
The full line-up includes Miley Cyrus, Anne-Marie, Billie Eilish as well as Years & Years, Sigrid and more.
Glastonbury 2019 line-up:
The Killers
The Cure
Stormzy
Kylie
Janet Jackson
George Ezra
Liam Gallagher
Miley Cyrus
Tame Impala
The Chemical Brothers
Vampire Weekend
Ms. Lauryn Hill
Janelle Monae
Christine And The Queens
Two Door Cinema Club
Jorja Smith
Bastille
Hozier
Sigrid
Snow Patrol
Cat Power
Wu-Tang Clan
Anne-Marie
Years & Years
Billie Eilish
The Good, The Bad & The Queen
Hot Chip
Stefflon Don
Jon Hopkins
Santigold
The Streets
Lizzo
Kamasi Washington
IDLES
Rosalía
Johnny Marr
Diplo
Mavis Staples
Rex Orange County
Little Simz
Michael Kiwanuka
Kate Tempest
Loyle Carner
King Princess
Jungle
Neneh Cherry
Kurt Vile & The Violators
The Comet Is Coming
Interpol
Pale Waves
Friendly Fires
Sharon Van Etten
Pond
Sons Of Kemet
Aurora
Fat White Family
Sheryl Crow
Maribou State
Fatoumata Diawara
Bugzy Malone
Low
Sam Fender
This Is The Kit
BCUC
Shura
