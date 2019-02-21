Who Is Dan Smith, When Did He Form Bastille And What Was His BRITs Performance With Pink?

Bastille's Dan Smith performed with Pink at the 2019 BRITs. Picture: Getty

Bastille's frontman Dan Smith has become a national heartthrob since the band launches their debut album Bad Blood in 2013.

The 'Pompeii' singer has gone from the strength to strength, as the band has sold over 9million records worldwide and have bagged themselves a plethora of awards for their music.

Now, Dan is back in the limelight after his stunning BRITs performance with Pink.

Here's everything you need to know about Bastille's Dan Smith...

Who is Bastille's Dan Smith?

British singer, songwriter and producer Dan Smith was born in London in 1986.

From the ripe age of fifteen, Dan was writing and playing music in his room.

It was only when he went to Leeds University to study English Language and Literature that friends convinced him to take his music talents seriously.

Dan formed Bastille in 2010, with bandmates Kyle Simmons, Will Farquarson and Chris Woods.

The band were inspired by Dan's birthday - the same date as Bastille Day- when naming themselves.

Dan Smith formed Bastille in 2010. Picture: Instagram

Does Dan Smith have a girlfriend?

As far as we know, Dan Smith is single, though he keeps his love life private.

What was his BRITs performance with Pink?

American singer Pink received the BRIT Award for Outstanding Contribution to music.

In a surprise twist, Pink was joined on stage by Bastille's lead singer.

The pair sang a duet of her 2012 hit 'Try'.

Fans were left stunned after the performance.

What are Bastille's biggest songs?

- 'Bad Blood'

- 'Pompeii'

- 'Happier'

- 'Icarus'

- 'Overjoyed'

