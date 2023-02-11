The BRITs 2023: Emily In Paris Co-Stars Lucien Laviscount And Camille Razat Were Each Other's Date

Emily In Paris' Lucien & Camille arrived at The BRITs 2023 together
Emily In Paris' Lucien & Camille arrived at The BRITs 2023 together. Picture: Alamy
Lucien Laviscount and Camille Razat went from Paris to London as they arrived together at The BRITs 2023 together.

We’ve all just been treated to the best surprise by Emily In Paris co-stars Lucien Laviscount and Camille Razat after they attended The BRITs 2023 together.

The stars, who play Alfie and Camille respectively, were a vision in very chic outfits that emphasised the black tie dress code.

Lucien wore a classic black suit with a white shirt, opting for a seamless 007 look.

Meanwhile, Camille turned heads with a spruced-up bronde hairdo - different to the blonde locks we’re used to seeing in the Netflix show.

Lucien Laviscount and Camille Razat at The BRITs 2023
Lucien Laviscount and Camille Razat at The BRITs 2023. Picture: Alamy

The French actress also donned a long, black strapless gown, and it was giving très chic!

It didn’t take long for fans to freak out about their rare appearance together on the red carpet, with many rushing to Twitter after seeing their cosy pictures.

“LUCIEN AND CAMILLE HELP MEEEEEEEE,” penned an excited fan.

Lucien Laviscount and Camille Razat stunned on The BRITs red carpet
Lucien Laviscount and Camille Razat stunned on The BRITs red carpet. Picture: Alamy
Lucien Laviscount and Camille Razat star in Emily In Paris together
Lucien Laviscount and Camille Razat star in Emily In Paris together. Picture: Netflix

Meanwhile another questioned if the pair were dating, tweeting: “Camille and Lucien are together??!”

“CAMILLE AND LUCIEN AAAAH they are so beautiful!!!!!” exclaimed another fan, and we completely agree.

Brb while we call this chapter Emily In Paris Lucien and Camille in London.

