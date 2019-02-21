Dua Lipa Dances In Her Bra At Boozy BRITs After Party As Caroline Flack Gaffer-Tapes Her Heels & Little Mix Party Hard

Dua Lipa celebrated winning the BRIT Award with Calvin Harris for their hit 'One Kiss'. Picture: Getty

The night may have started with show-stopping performances and glamorous outfits, but it didn't end there...

After the 2019 Brit Awards, celebs celebrated into the early hours of the morning - and got more than a little boozy!

Among the sozzled celebs was Dua Lipa - who danced her in bra - Little Mix and Love Island host, Caroline Flack.

There were several VIP after parties taking place across London last night, with some celebs staying east, and others heading into town.

Dua Lipa, 23, was clearly in high spirits following her joint award with Calvin Harris for their single 'One Kiss'.

Following a night at the swanky Chiltern Firehouse in Marylebone, the 'IDGAF' singer was filmed shaking her stuff in the bejewelled bra she wore to the awards - you go, girl!

Caroline Flack had to gaffer-tape her shoes mid-BRITs. Picture: Instagram

Also at the Chiltern Firehouse, Caroline Flack suffered a wardrobe malfunction as her shoes gave way.

In a hilarious Instagram story, Flack showed followers how she used gaffer-tape to stick her heels back together - nothing like improvising!

Perrie Edwards and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain partied at The Shard after the BRITs. Picture: Getty

Across town, the Little Mix girls were celebrating in style at Sony's after party at The Shard. Jade, Perrie, Jesy and Leigh-Ann were in high spirits after smashing it at the awards and bagging themselves their first ever BRIT.

Other late night revellers included Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson, Anne-Marie, Maya Jama and Emily Atack.

