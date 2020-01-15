BRIT Awards 2020: Harry Styles, Stormzy, And Billie Eilish Among Artists Performing On The Night

Billie Eilish and Harry Styles at the BRITs. Picture: BRITs

Harry Styles, Stormzy, and Billie Eilish are just a few of the huge names taking to the stage to perform at The BRIT Awards 2020.

Awards season is well and truly upon us, and one of the biggest nights of the year is The BRIT Awards 2020 where this year some huge and upcoming names are up for nominations.

With a dazzling amount of legendary artists under one roof, it’s only natural a star-studded line-up is planned for the evening’s performances on 18 February – and it’s just been confirmed who will be taking to the stage.

Stormzy will be performing at the BRITs 2020. Picture: Stormzy

Keeping the crowd entertained on the night will be; Stormzy, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Mabel, and Lewis Capaldi.

Billie Eilish Confirms 'No Time To Die' James Bond Track & Becomes Youngest Artist In History To Record It

The past year has been massively successful for each of the iconic artists, with Stormzy releasing his sensational second album ‘Heavy Is The Head’ on 13 December, the same day Harry Styles dropped album chart-topper ‘Fine Line’.

Stormzy and Harry are both nominated for Album of the Year and Male Solo Artist, alongside fellow performer on the night Lewis Capaldi.

Meanwhile, Billie has continued her soaring streak from 2019 into 2020, landing the job of recording the new James Bond film’s self-titled soundtrack No Time To Die.

At 18 years old, Billie is the youngest person to ever record a song for the film franchise and is only cementing her success status after dropping her incredible debut album last year.

Billie is also nominated for International Female Solo Artist at The BRIT Awards 2020.

Another rising star who knows exactly how to put on a show is Mabel – those dance-filled performances have become her trademark over the past couple of years.

Mabel is up for Female Solo Artist, New Artist, and Song of the Year for ‘Don’t Call Me Up’.

Lewis Capaldi catapulted onto the music scene in 2019, selling out stadium tour dates before his album had even been released.

At The BRIT Awards, the ’Someone You Loved’ hitmaker is nominated for Male Solo Artist, Album of the Year, New Artist, and Song of the Year, for his aforementioned hit single.

Talking about performing at the BRITs, Lewis said, "I wouldn't miss performing at The BRITs, because usually when people perform, their album and single sales go way up the chart, so looking forward to that especially...I'll be there with bells on".

