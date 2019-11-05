Brit Awards Scrap Fan Votes & 'International Group' Among Major Changes For 2020

Brit Awards organisers announce major changes for 2020. Picture: Getty Images

The Brit Awards have announced some major changes for next year's show, including less awards and no more fan votes.

The Brit Awards will be a lot different in 2020, as organisers have announced a major revamp for next year's awards.

> The Pussycat Dolls ‘Set To Make Comeback Performance On Celebrity X Factor’

A number of award categories have been scrapped in a move that will deliver "more music" on the night as a result.

British Video of the Year, which fans could vote for online and was won by Little Mix in 2019, is being dropped for next year.

The BRIT Awards 2019 - Winners Room. Picture: Getty

Fans won't be able to vote in any categories, with all awards now being decided by a panel of 1,200 music industry experts.

The award for Best International Group has been cut for 2020, which means that acts including Maroon 5, 5 Seconds of Summer and BTS won't be eligible in any categories at next year's Brit Awards.

The Outstanding Contribution to Music accolade has also been dropped and a number of awards will be renamed, such as British Breakthrough Act which is now titled Best New Artist.

Despite some speculation, the gendered awards for Best Male and Best Female will remain, for next year's show at least.

Another big change to the ceremony is that artists will be given full creative control over their performances on the night.

The organisers say that they will "hand the stage to the artists booked to perform on the night without imposing any creative limitations," which could lead to even more daring and outrageous performances.

There's also a change to the trophy. In recent years, different artists and designers have put their own spin on the trophy but it'll be the same look every year from now on - the classic Lady Britannia Brit statuette, which was last used a decade ago.

The Brit Awards 2020 will take place on Tuesday 18 February at London’s O2 Arena and will be broadcast live on ITV.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News