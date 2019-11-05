The Pussycat Dolls ‘Set To Make Comeback Performance On Celebrity X Factor’

5 November 2019, 16:40

The Pussycat Dolls are returning!
The Pussycat Dolls are returning! Picture: pa

The Pussycat Dolls will reunite on The X Factor: Celebrity, according to reports.

The Pussycat Dolls are one of the biggest selling girl bands of all time and have hits for days so we are buzzing to hear the rumours that they’re making a comeback.

According to reports, Nicole Sherzinger, Melody Thornton, Kimberley Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bacher and Jessica Sutta will give their first performance in over 10 years on The X Factor: Celebrity stage later this month.

X Factor: Celebrity Star Olivia Olson Speaks Out After Emotional Exit From The Live Shows

The performance will mark their 20th anniversary, so we can expect big things!

Nicole is of course a judge on the ITV show and she reportedly ‘jumped at the chance’ when approached with the idea by show bosses.

A source told a tabloid: “The X Factor ­producers approached Nicole about the idea of performing with the girls and she jumped at the chance.

“It’s going to be their first big ­performance of the reunion and will be extra special for Nicole because of her role in the show.

“Having the Pussycat Dolls perform is a real coup for Simon Cowell and he has told Nicole to pull out all the stops to make sure their routine gets people talking.

"The girls know how much this performance means to Nicole so they’re going all-out. It will be really special.”

The girls will then reportedly head out on a tour of the UK and Europe, but nothing has been confirmed just yet.

The Pussycat Dolls burst on to the scene in 2003 and literally achieved Doll Domination with hit songs including ‘Don’t Cha’, ’Stickwitu’ and ‘Buttons’.

We’re getting excited just thinking about getting the chance to hear all those smash hits live on a tour!

