Todrick Hall Slams 'Entitled, Stubborn' Kim Kardashian On Instagram Defending Taylor Swift

Todrick Hall slams Kim Kardashian branding her 'self absorbed' and 'entitled'. Picture: PA/ Instagram @kimkardashian

Todrick Hall has leapt to Taylor Swift's defence branding Kim Kardashian 'entitled' and 'self absorbed' whilst bringing up her historic sex tape in a furious rant.

RuPaul's Drag Race star and BFF to Taylor Swift, Todrick Hall, has gone on a pretty intense Instagram rant aimed at Kim Kardashian, branding her a 'stubborn little queef' and accusing her of 'documenting every crevice of your vagina' as he calls on her to apologise to the 'Lover' singer over their feud.

If you need to catch up on any of it, or what Kim has said on the whole thing, head over here.

Taylor Swift Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: A Complete Timeline From VMAs To 'Leaked' Phone Call

Todrick and Taylor have been friends and collaborators for years now, with him starring in her 'Look What You Made Me Do' video and her 'You Need To Calm Down' video, heading up on stage with her at the 2019 VMAs to accept an award!

Posting a series of Instagram stories, Todrick said he 'can't stand' the 39-year-old social media mogul, as well as accusing matriarch Kris Jenner of leaking the full video of Kanye's phone conversation with Taylor from 2016.

The 34-year-old wrote: "I cannot stand this woman...Kim Kardashian posted these (her recent tweets about the feud) on her story and clearly is still missing the point."

"1. Taylor didn't reignite anything, Kris probably leaked this footage her damn self."

2. After your Ray J video and publicly documented every crevice of your vagina I highly doubt that you're embarrassed NOW to respond to this."

3. Just apologise, you self absorbed, entitled, stubborn little queef."

Todrick Hall's Instagram rant slams Kim Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

"She was CLEARLY uncomfortable with the situation & after you publicly embarrass someone TWICE on national television, I think these calls should be going through management or some legit form fo professional contact."

"1. No one would ever give permission without ever hearing the song. If they had time to shadily record all this footage, they had time to shoot over an email with the finished product for approval once the song was done."

"2. They failed to mention they were going to have a life sized nude figure of Taylor in the bed with Kanye in the video. You want to make Taylor and Kim naked in the video but not himself, show those cakes Kanye if you're going to force the women in your video to be naked. Double standards and just shady boots dot com."

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show. Picture: Getty

He continues to throw some serious shade saying she did edit the original footage which she uploaded to her Snapchat in 2016 in parts, saying:

"A concept you should be very well acquainted & familiar with as you've done it only to this footage but your butt, your hair, the list goes on."

The name-calling rant has already been criticised by Taylor and Kardashian fans alike, branding him 'sexist' for bringing up Kim's sex tape and slut shaming her.

Todrick accuses Kim Kardashian of editing everything on her body. Picture: Instagram @todrick

