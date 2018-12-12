Taylor Swift Snuck Into The London Premiere Of Mary Queen of Scots To Support Her Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift ditches the red carpet again. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift successfully slipped into the London premiere of Mary Queen Of Scots through a side door.

Taylor Swift kept a low profile as she slipped through the side door at the London premiere of Mary Queen of Scots without a glitch after she opted out of the red carpet to support boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

However, her cover was blown after co-star Izuka Hoyle outed the songstress in a snap captioned: “Romeo take me somewhere we can be alone.”

Izuka Hoyle outed the songstress in an Instagram story post. Picture: Instagram

This is not the first time the singer has slipped through the cracks. She also pulled the same trick at the New York premiere to keep the spotlight on her beau.

Joe plays the love interest and advisor of Elizabeth I – played by Margot Robbie.

Taylor who is known for her largely public romances and equally public breakups has kept this relationship under lock and key. Fans have been deprived of PDA as the couple has tried to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

It was only recently that the actor received a rare shout-out on the ‘gram.

The couple has quietly dated for almost three years after confirming their relationship back in May 2017 but they even refuse to discuss each other in an interview.

The actor defended their privacy by saying: “I think there’s a very clear line as to what somebody should share, or feel like they have to share, and what they don’t want to and shouldn’t have to.”

