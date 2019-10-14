Taylor Swift’s Staples Centre Banner Is Being Covered Up Over Ice Hockey Team's ‘Curse’ Fears

Taylor Swift's achievement banner at the Staples Centre is being taken down. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift’s banner at the Staples Centre is being covered up by the LA Kings.

Ice hockey team the Los Angeles Kings are going to cover up the Staples Centre’s banner recognising Taylor Swift’s sellout success after fans blamed the poster for “cursing” the team.

Following their winning streak in 2015-2016, the team haven’t played as well as they’d hoped since Taylor’s banner – which marks her string of 16 sold-out shows in 2015 – went up.

According to Rolling Stone, the ‘Taylor Swift Curse’ was struck between 2015-2016 after the team won two Stanley Cups within three seasons the year before.

The Los Angeles Kings covered up a banner commemorating Taylor Swift before Saturday's home opener against the Nashville Predators.



The banner, which lauded Swift for having the most sold-out performances at the arena, won't be removed entirely but will continue to be covered up pic.twitter.com/tUSrTV7qWD — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) October 13, 2019

However, since the banner was raised the Kings have lost twice in the first round of the playoffs and failed to reach the playoffs twice.

The Los Angeles times reported the team have requested Taylor’s banner is covered up at Kings games, in an effort to break the curse. And it must be working as they beat the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

Michael Altieri, senior vice president of marketing, communications and content for the team, told the paper: “The connection to our fans is our highest priority and through our engagement they have made it clear that the banner shouldn’t be part of their Kings game experience.”

He added: “We didn’t see an issue in covering it for our games and in fact see it as an opportunity to show our fans that we hear them.”

NBA team Los Angeles Clippers, who share the Staples Centre, also tarp over Taylor’s achievement while the Lakers choose not to reject the poster.

There are currently no plans to remove the banner entirely.

Taylor Swift is yet to address the “curse” of her banner, but she hasn’t performed at the stadium since receiving the achievement.

