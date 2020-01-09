Taylor Swift Can't Forgive 'Someone' Who Hurt BFF Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift 'can't forgive' those who hurt Selena Gomez. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @justinbieber

Taylor Swift's revealed she doesn't reckon she has it in her to forgive 'those' who hurt her BFF Selena Gomez, and we don't know about you- but one name springs to mind.

Taylor Swift has admitted she isn't able to forgive 'someone' who has hurt her best friend, Selena Gomez, in the past, and wihtout naminy names directly, it isn't too hard to work out who she is throwing shade at- 'Yummy' singer, Justin Bieber.

Talking to the Wall Street Journal, Taylor gushed about her close friendship with the 'Lose You To Love Me' singer, saying:

"I knew from when I met her I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her."

Speaking about Selena's upcoming album 'Rare', her first in five years, Taylor teased:

"This is the first time I’ve heard her truly channel the details of her emotional experience. I just thought, 'Wow, she’s finally allowing herself to let other people know things aren’t always OK.'"

Selena released 'Lose You To Love Me' and 'Look At Her Now', both records alluding to getting over her heartbreak from Justin Bieber, who she was in a relationship on and off with from 2011-2018 until he eventually married Hailey Baldwin.

Taylor and Justin have had a famously rocky relationship, from Tay mimicking a 'gag' when she saw him at the Billboard Music Awards all the way back in 2013 and she's stuck by Selena through her heartache, and it seems she is unwavering in her loyalty to the 'Kill Em With Kindness' singer.

iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show. Picture: Getty

