Taylor Swift Jokes 'Crazy' NME Awards Crowd Are 'Shy' Amid Slowthai Drama

Taylor Swift calls NME awards 'craziest' ceremony she's ever been to. Picture: Getty Images

Taylor Swift joked with the rowdy NME crowd whilst accepting her award they were 'shy and reserved' as the night's celebrations were overshadowed by some serious drama which ended with rapper Slowthai getting into a fight with an audience member.

Taylor Swift surprised everyone by stepping out at the 2020 NME awards to accept 'Best Solo Act In The World' amid a night of serious drama, seeing the 30-year-old give a hilariously tongue in cheek speech as she roasted the rowdy crowd.

Taylor Swift’s Net Worth: ‘Lover’ Singer Is Worth A Nine-Figure Amount

Slipping into the event with boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, Taylor got a little more than she bargained for during the evening when rapper Slowthai made some eyebrow raising comments to host and comedian Katherine Ryan before getting into a fight with audience members and getting forcibly removed from the event.

All the drama went down at the end of the event, so everyone was still in good spirits when Taylor stepped up to receive her award from singer, Robyn.

The 'ME!" singer joked: "This is my first time at the NME Awards and I just feel like… everyone here is so shy, so reserved. It’s like, ‘are you guys going to have any fun tonight? Are you going to come out of your shells at all?"

"Oh wait, no, this is like the craziest award show I have ever been to and I love it so much. Thank you for having me!"

Fans enjoyed seeing the superstar step out at the historically less 'glitzy' awards show in Brixton, South London, appearing on stage with a glass of wine and looking completely at ease, Taylor further joked about the middle finger shaped award.

She said: "I was lucky enough to win this award a couple of years ago, but I wasn’t able to go. But I have one of these awards and I put it in my kitchen, and every single morning when I wake up and go downstairs, there is this middle finger in my face like, ‘Good morning!’."

"Just a full middle finger putting me in my place: good morning."

"So it’s amazing to have a matching set. I am honoured and I am very excited about this. I want to say hello and thank you to all of the artists that are here tonight, I am such a fan of all of you. I am inspired by all of you."

> Download Our App For All The Latest Taylor Swift News