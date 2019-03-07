Taylor Swift Brands Kim Kardashian ‘Bully’ As She Re-Ignites Their Feud After Reality Star Labelled Her ‘A Snake’

Taylor Swift said she 'felt her lowest' when Kim Kardashian called her a snake. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift said she “felt her lowest” after she was branded a “snake” by Kim Kardashian in 2016, writing in her new Elle column about how she dealt with what she describes as “the online hate campaign”.

Taylor Swift has seemingly re-ignited her feud with Kim Kardashian, after addressing her 2016 spat with the reality TV queen and her husband Kanye West, in which the pop star was labelled a “snake”.

Writing about the war of words in a feature on 30 things she has “learned” ahead of turning 30, Taylor said she “felt her lowest” amid “an online hate campaign” – but didn’t refer to Kim by name.

She wrote : “I learned that disarming someone’s petty bullying can be as simple as learning to laugh. In my experience, I’ve come to see that bullies want to be feared and taken seriously.

Taylor Swift was called a 'b***h' in Kanye West's song Famous. Picture: Getty

“A few years ago, someone started an online hate campaign by calling me a snake on the internet. The fact that so many people jumped on board with it led me to feeling lower than I’ve ever felt in my life, but I can’t tell you how hard I had to keep from laughing every time my 63-foot inflatable cobra named Karyn appeared onstage in front of 60,000 screaming fans.”

In 2016, Kim branded Taylor a “snake” after the 'Reputation' singer expressed her offence at being called “that b***h” in Kanye’s song Famous.

Kim later shared Snapchat videos of Kanye’s phone conversation with Taylor in which she approved of the line “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex”, but they didn’t discuss the lyric “I made that b***h famous”.

Taylor added in her Elle column that “it would be nice to get an apology” from people who bullied her but explained she’s satisfied she survived and thrived from it.

