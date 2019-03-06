Taylor Swift Carries Army Grade Bandages After Manchester Terror Attack

Taylor Swift was terrified for terrorist attack during her Reputation tour. Picture: Getty Images

Taylor Swift has revealed that she carries army grade bandages 'for stab or gun shot wounds' around with her after a series of stalkers and terrorist attacks at concerts.

Taylor Swift's revealed the extent of her fear about being harmed at a concert or by a stalker in a '30 things I learned before 30' article she wrote for Elle.

In the 30 point written piece by the 'Reputation' singer, Taylor opens up about everything from her mum's battle with cancer, to the terror she felt as she headed on tour after the Manchester Arena bombing and Las Vegas

She wrote: "After the Manchester Arena bombing and the Vegas concert shooting, I was completely terrified to go on tour this time because I didn’t know how we were going to keep 3 million fans safe over seven months."

"There was a tremendous amount of planning, expense, and effort put into keeping my fans safe. My fear of violence has continued into my personal life. I carry QuikClot army grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds."

"Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I’ve ever had online. You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things."

The star has had to deal with a string of stalkers during her career and she cites 'websites and tabloids [who] have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I’ve ever had online.'

One stalker was sentenced to six months for breaking into the star's apartment and she's gained a restraining order from another who said he was going to kill her.

Taylor penned the article for Elle ahead of turning 30 later this year, and she's imparted plenty of wisdom in a what is a pretty rare insight into her private life.

