Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez & Katy Perry Are Reportedly Dropping A ‘Female Empowerment’ Song

The collaboration is apparently on its way. Picture: instagram

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Katy Perry are reportedly working on a collaboration together!

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Katy Perry have reportedly joined forces to record a song about ‘female empowerment’.

Rumours began to swirl when Taylor hosted a listening party for her upcoming album 'Lover'. She invited a select group of fans to preview her music and one of them apparently informed a fan account about the collaboration after the session.

They wrote: “According to a fan who was invited and attended to #LoverSecretSessions, there will be a Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Katy Perry collab.

“The song is all about women empowerment.”

We’re gonna need this to drop round about… NOW!

Taylor and Katy famously put an end to their feud earlier this year, which TayTay recently opened up about during a chat with Capital.

She said: “She and I have really been on good terms for a while. ‘She sent me a really nice note and an olive branch to the – like an actual olive branch – to my tour when it started, the ‘Reputation’ stadium tour, a while ago. From that point on we’ve been on good terms..

She added: “Then we saw each other at a party and walked up to each other and hugged it out and talked about things, and then we saw each other again and hung out at another party and it was just like something felt so much lighter about my life when things became really good between us.”



