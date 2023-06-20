Taylor Swift Finally Announces UK And Europe Dates For The Eras Tour

20 June 2023, 17:22

Taylor Swift is bringing The Eras Tour to Europe
Taylor Swift is bringing The Eras Tour to Europe. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift has finally announced she's bringing The Eras Tour to Europe! Here are the new international dates she's announced.

Swifties are celebrating across Europe as Taylor Swift has finally confirmed the venues and dates for The Eras Tour in Europe.

After kicking off her tour in the US in March this year on a 52-date run, Taylor's officially set to bring the international show to the rest of the world.

It comes after Taylor confirmed South America will be her next stop on the road, where Disney star turned pop prowess Sabrina Carpenter will be her support artist.

Is Taylor Swift Bringing The Eras Tour To Europe And The UK?

Taylor Swift performs in the heavy rain for her fans

Taylor's 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates

  • 7th June, BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh
  • 8th June, BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh
  • 14th June, Anfield Stadium, Liverpool
  • 15th June, Anfield Stadium, Liverpool
  • 18th June, Principality Stadium, Cardiff
  • 21st June, Wembley Stadium, London
  • 22nd June, Wembley Stadium, London
  • 28th June, Aviva Stadium, Dublin
  • 29th June, Aviva Stadium, Dublin
  • 16th August, Wembley Stadium, London
  • 17th August, Wembley Stadium, London
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Detroit, MI
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Detroit, MI. Picture: Getty

Taylor hit the road with a set list of all of her albums earlier this year, after re-releasing much of her back catalogue in 2022.

She's also set to re-release 'Speak Now' in July, meaning she'll likely update her set list afterwards so she can perform the songs she finally legally owns live.

The current show is around three hours long as Tay fully delves back into all her eras for the iconic concert, from 'Fearless' to 'Midnights' which she dropped at the end of last year.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Taylor Swift News

See more Taylor Swift News

What's on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour setlist?

Here Is Every Song On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Setlist

Features

Hot On Capital

Could Taylor Swift be touring sooner than we thought?

Is Taylor Swift Bringing The Eras Tour To Europe And The UK?

News

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid are best friends

Inside Taylor Swift And Gigi Hadid's Friendship

News

Beyoncé's tour outfits are just as stunning as her vocals

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour Outfits Prove Why She’s That Girl

Music

Love Island is reportedly set to see a new bombshell enter in the form of Jay Younger's ex

Love Island 2022 Contestant’s Ex-Girlfriend Set To ‘Enter The Villa This Week’ As A Bombshell

News

Bebe Rexha is a songwriter turned pop star

Who Is Bebe Rexha And What Songs Does She Have?

News

All of Taylor's acoustic numbers on tour

All Of The Surprise Acoustic Songs Taylor Swift Has Performed On Tour So Far

News

Bebe Rexha shared pictures of her black eye after someone threw a phone at her

Bebe Rexha Breaks Silence After Phone Thrown At Her During Concert Left Her With A Black Eye

News

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick broke up seven years ago after a long on-off relationship

When Did Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Break Up?

News

Leigh-Anne Pinnock stopped into Capital's studios

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Discusses 'Rebirth' Of Career As She Officially Goes Solo

News

George Baggs claimed that Love Island's Molly Marsh was linked to someone weeks before entering the villa

Love Island’s Molly Marsh Rumoured To Have Had A Boyfriend ‘Weeks Before Entering The Villa’

News