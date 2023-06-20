Taylor Swift Finally Announces UK And Europe Dates For The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is bringing The Eras Tour to Europe. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift has finally announced she's bringing The Eras Tour to Europe! Here are the new international dates she's announced.

Swifties are celebrating across Europe as Taylor Swift has finally confirmed the venues and dates for The Eras Tour in Europe.

After kicking off her tour in the US in March this year on a 52-date run, Taylor's officially set to bring the international show to the rest of the world.

It comes after Taylor confirmed South America will be her next stop on the road, where Disney star turned pop prowess Sabrina Carpenter will be her support artist.

Is Taylor Swift Bringing The Eras Tour To Europe And The UK?

Taylor Swift performs in the heavy rain for her fans

Taylor's 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates

7th June, BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

8th June, BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

14th June, Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

15th June, Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

18th June, Principality Stadium, Cardiff

21st June, Wembley Stadium, London

22nd June, Wembley Stadium, London

28th June, Aviva Stadium, Dublin

29th June, Aviva Stadium, Dublin

16th August, Wembley Stadium, London

17th August, Wembley Stadium, London

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Detroit, MI. Picture: Getty

EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY 🙋‍♀️ I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit https://t.co/EYBevxhQzH for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!! pic.twitter.com/G8zx8QUUAV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 20, 2023

Taylor hit the road with a set list of all of her albums earlier this year, after re-releasing much of her back catalogue in 2022.

She's also set to re-release 'Speak Now' in July, meaning she'll likely update her set list afterwards so she can perform the songs she finally legally owns live.

The current show is around three hours long as Tay fully delves back into all her eras for the iconic concert, from 'Fearless' to 'Midnights' which she dropped at the end of last year.

